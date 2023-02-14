Moving iMage Technologies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue growth of 42% to $4.8 million

Operating loss decreased by 79%; Achieved break-even EPS

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ), ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We continued to see momentum during our second fiscal quarter with strong revenue growth, improved margins and profits,” said Phil Rafnson, chairman and chief executive officer. “The second quarter is typically our seasonally slowest due to the holidays, but we benefited from the acquisition of our ADA product line and discreet technology orders.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (versus fiscal 2Q22)

Revenue increased 41.6% to $4.8 million compared to $3.4 million;

Gross profit increased 46.4% to $1.3 million compared to $0.9 million, and gross margin expanded by 90 basis points to 27.1%;

Operating loss decreased 78.5% to ($0.1) million compared to ($0.6) million;

Net income and diluted EPS of $0.0 million and $0.00 compared to a net loss and a loss per share of ($0.6) million and ($0.06), respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022 as of 12/31/2022* (in millions, except for Loss per Share and percentages) 2Q23 2Q22 Change YTD 2Q23 YTD 2Q22 Change Total Revenue $4.8 $3.4 41.6% $10.7 $6.9 55.2% Gross Profit $1.3 $0.9 46.4% $2.9 $1.6 77.4% Gross Margin 27.1% 26.2% 26.8% 23.5% Operating Income (Loss) ($0.1) ($0.6) 78.5% ($0.1) ($1.2) 92.4% Operating Margin -2.8% -18.8% -0.8% -17.1% Net Income (Loss) $0.0 ($0.6) nm ($0.0) ($1.2) 96.0% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.00 ($0.06) nm ($0.00) ($0.12) 99.2% nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Trended Financials* (in millions, except for Loss per Share and percentages) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 FY21 FY22 FY23 (YTD) Total Revenue $3.5 $3.4 $5.8 $5.6 $5.9 $4.8 $8.5 $18.4 $10.7 Gross Profit $0.7 $0.9 $1.4 $1.5 $1.5 $1.3 $2.0 $4.5 $2.9 Gross Margin 20.8% 26.2% 23.4% 26.2% 25.7% 27.1% 23.6% 24.3% 26.8% Operating Loss ($0.5) ($0.6) ($0.1) ($0.5) ($0.0) ($0.1) ($1.5) ($1.8) ($0.1) Operating Margin -15.5% -18.8% -2.2% -8.0% -0.1% -2.8% -17.6% -9.6% -0.8% Net Income (Loss) ($0.6) ($0.6) $0.6 ($0.7) ($0.1) $0.0 ($1.6) ($1.3) ($0.0) Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share ($0.06) ($0.06) $0.06 ($0.07) ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.23) ($0.13) ($0.00) nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Fiscal 2023 Commentary and Guidance

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Fiscal 2022 Actuals Change Revenue $22.5 – $23.5 Million $18.4 Million 23 – 28% Diluted EPS $0.04 – $0.06 ($0.13) $0.17 – 0.19 Diluted Shares Outstanding 10.9 million 10.6 million 0.3 million

“Our results for the first six. months of the year were strong, and we are well positioned to deliver strong year over year growth and margin improvement in fiscal 2023. While we are still evaluating the forecast for two of our newer product lines, which have the potential to deliver upside to our guidance.

“With respect to these two new product lines specifically, our partner SNDBX has a strong pipeline of potential customers, and we expect to receive additional orders for our MovEsports mobile cart system as they sign up more amateur, local Esports leagues and theaters to host these leagues across the country. Additionally, in January, we became the exclusive global distributor into cinema for LEA Professional and its line of smart power amplifiers. We are still assessing the potential sales opportunities for the remainder of the year for these products and have not included any potential financial impact in our guidance,” concluded Rafnson.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations at 11:00 a.m Eastern Time. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to brian@haydenir.com or ask questions through the webcast portal in real-time.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. ET



Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471



Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1597941&tp_key=ef82d2e391

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671



Replay Expiration: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET



Access ID: 13736361



Telephone Replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,575 $ 2,340 Marketable securities 4,421 4,363 Accounts receivable, net 1,419 1,762 Inventories 4,727 4,033 Prepaid expenses and other 267 864 Total Current Assets 12,409 13,362 Marketable securities 319 325 Right-of-use asset 543 — Property, plant and equipment, net 23 22 Intangibles, net 791 839 Goodwill 287 287 Other assets 16 16 Total Assets $ 14,388 $ 14,851 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,627 $ 1,583 Accrued expenses 377 655 Customer deposits 2,245 3,158 Lease liability-current 265 — Unearned warranty revenue 59 18 Total Current Liabilities 4,573 5,414 Long-Term Liabilities: Lease liability-non-current 296 — Deferred rent — 22 Total Long-Term Liabilities 296 22 Total Liabilities 4,869 5,436 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 10,958,398 and 10,828,398 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 12,653 12,500 Accumulated deficit (3,134) (3,085) Total Stockholders’ Equity 9,519 9,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 14,388 $ 14,851

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 4,843 $ 3,419 $ 10,695 $ 6,893 Cost of goods sold 3,531 2,523 7,824 5,275 Gross profit 1,312 896 2,871 1,618 Operating expenses: Research and development 61 65 127 119 Selling and marketing 556 571 1,166 1,115 General and administrative 833 902 1,668 1,565 Total operating expenses 1,450 1,538 2,961 2,799 Operating income (loss) (138 ) (642 ) (90 ) (1,181 ) Other (income) expenses: Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (11 ) — 129 — Realized (gain) loss on investments (156 ) — (133 ) — Interest and other income (17 ) — (37 ) — Interest expense — 2 — 40 Total other (income) expense (184 ) 2 (41 ) 40 Net income (loss) $ 46 $ (644 ) $ (49 ) $ (1,221 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted 10,958,398 10,636,278 10.943,561 10,445,482 Net loss per common share basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0. 06 ) $ 0.00 $ (0. 12 )

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (49 ) $ (1,221 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Provision for (reversal of) doubtful accounts (17 ) (40 ) Depreciation expense 3 13 Amortization expense 48 48 Unrealized loss on investments (129 ) — Realized gain on investments 133 — Cash expended in excess of rent expense (4 ) — Stock compensation expense — 118 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 360 (164 ) Inventories (694 ) (1,964 ) Prepaid expenses and other 597 (653 ) Accounts payable 44 (703 ) Accrued expenses (125 ) (302 ) Unearned warranty revenue 41 (2 ) Customer deposits (913 ) 2,025 Net cash used in operating activities (705 ) (2,845 ) Cash flows from investing activities Sales of marketable securities 4,088 — Purchase of marketable securities (4,144 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60 ) (2 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net Proceeds from initial public offering — 12,360 Payments on line of credit — (590 ) Payments on notes payable — (1,241 ) Net cash provided by financing activities — 10,529 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (765 ) 7,682 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 2,340 1,270 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,575 $ 8,952

