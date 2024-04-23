Moveworks Showcases the Power of its Next-Generation Copilot at Moveworks.global 2024

The company previewed its web search UI and a first-of-its-kind Plugin Template Library for the Moveworks Copilot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moveworks, the leading generative AI copilot for employee support, showcased the capabilities of its next generation Moveworks Copilot at today’s annual Moveworks.global event. Now generally available, the Moveworks Copilot provides employees with a conversational interface that enables them to interact with and take action across all business systems using natural language. Additionally, Moveworks previewed upcoming enhancements, including Copilot for Web and an innovative, first-of-its-kind plugin Template Library for new LLM use cases.





“Unlike other Copilots, Moveworks is the one central place where employees can connect to the right data, the right workflow, the right automation, and the right insights across all of your applications,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks. “By sitting at the intersection between your employees and your other copilots, it helps employees leverage the full power of your entire tech stack.”

The average enterprise has critical business processes and information spread across more than 1,000 applications. With a vast plugin library, the Moveworks Copilot seamlessly integrates with a company’s unique ecosystem (e.g. ITSM; HRIS; CRMS; collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and more). Powered by the Moveworks Reasoning Engine — a combination of Moveworks’ proprietary large language model (LLM), MoveLM, and fine-tuned LLMs, like GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo — the Moveworks Copilot understands user context (location, role, etc.) and organizational context (permissions, business logic, etc), providing employees with reliable, secure information grounded in each organization’s unique data, knowledge, and systems.

Moveworks’ next-generation Copilot allows employees to interact with their enterprise systems in never before ways. Key capabilities include:

Copilot Search : find relevant, personalized information across structured and unstructured data stored in hundreds of applications — all via an intuitive chat interface.

: find relevant, personalized information across structured and unstructured data stored in hundreds of applications — all via an intuitive chat interface. Copilot Automations: make changes in any enterprise system at the speed of conversation — without ever leaving chat.

make changes in any enterprise system at the speed of conversation — without ever leaving chat. Copilot Productivity: draft emails, summarize documents, and manage their calendars — all from their everyday collaboration interface, like Slack and Teams.

The company also previewed Copilot for Web and its Plugin Template Library at Moveworks.global, both of which will roll out to customers later this year.

Copilot for Web: This offering will bring the power of Moveworks Copilot to a full web application. Copilot for Web is a unified assistant and search experience, combined with a personalized feed for employees — all in a single web application. Unlike the traditional sprawl and disjointed experience of a service portal, search portal, and intranet, Copilot for Web elegantly unifies these in a single Gen AI-powered experience that is both personalized and proactive for every employee.

This offering will bring the power of Moveworks Copilot to a full web application. Copilot for Web is a unified assistant and search experience, combined with a personalized for employees — all in a single web application. Unlike the traditional sprawl and disjointed experience of a service portal, search portal, and intranet, Copilot for Web elegantly unifies these in a single Gen AI-powered experience that is both personalized and proactive for every employee. Plugin Template Library: This is the first and largest LLM template repository for the enterprise. It will enable developers to discover and deploy new LLM use cases with the click of a button, such as checking calendars and booking time with colleagues, all via chat. By making every use case, every workflow, and every automation available in the Template Library, developers will be able to pursue their automation ideas faster than ever — extending the power of the Moveworks copilot as a result.

Powered by its unique Reasoning Engine, Moveworks makes it easy for over five million employees at 300+ companies around the world — like Toyota, Honeywell, Albemarle, Pinterest, Coca Cola Consolidated, and Hearst — to interact with and control enterprise systems through natural language.

To schedule a demo, visit: https://www.moveworks.com/

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading generative AI copilot for employee support. It empowers the workforce to interact with and take action across all business systems through natural language. Powered by the world’s most advanced LLMs and our proprietary MoveLM model, the Moveworks copilot enables users to search information, take action, automate tasks, and generate factually accurate content with generative AI. Companies such as Databricks, Broadcom, Hearst, and Toyota North America leverage Moveworks’ out-of-the-box solutions and intuitive developer tools to automate L1 support, enhance the employee experience, and accelerate business transformation.

Founded in 2016, Moveworks has raised $315 million in funding, at a valuation of $2.1 billion. In 2023, it was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list — a definitive list of the top private cloud companies in the world — and was named in Forbes’ AI 50 list for five consecutive years.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com.

