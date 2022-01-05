Movandi and Doosan Partner to Deliver 5G mmWave Phased Array Antenna Modules

Companies Announce Design and Manufacturing Partnership to Deliver 5G Phased Array Antenna Solutions to Meet Growing Global Demand for 5G mmWave Connectivity

Doosan Will Showcase Movandi-powered 5G Smart Repeater Technology at CES 2022 in Booth #5318

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—CES 2022 – Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF technologies and software, announced a partnership with Doosan Group, a multinational manufacturing company headquartered in South Korea, to design and manufacture smart repeater modules based on Movandi’s BeamXR technology. They will be showcasing this new partnership and 5G solutions at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-7, 2022.

Based on Movandi’s second-generation 5G RF-to-antenna BeamX technology and commercially available today, the company’s latest 28 GHz MV285x 5G mmWave module solution will be on display at the Doosan Booth #5318 during CES. Together, Movandi and Doosan are delivering BeamXR-powered platforms including O-RAN RU radio units, small cells, mobile devices to global providers of 5G mmWave network repeater equipment including FRTek (Fiber Radio Technologies), a leading supplier of wireless solutions.

“We’re honored that BeamXR technology is taking center stage at multiple venues at CES 2022 including Doosan’s exhibit hall booth,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and founder of Movandi. “Movandi’s manufacturing partnership with Doosan will accelerate our market momentum in rolling out BeamXR smart repeater technology to key 5G ecosystem players around the world who share our commitment to realizing the 5G vision with rapid, cost-effective mmWave deployments.”

Underscoring Movandi’s outstanding design and engineering achievements, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) recently recognized Movandi as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the embedded technologies category for its BeamXR 5G smart repeater technology.

Movandi recently announced new, upgraded features and capabilities for BeamXR-powered smart repeaters including expanded mmWave spectrum up to 60 GHz, sub-6 GHz RF modules, new mesh indoor and outdoor software with cloud intelligence, and outdoor solar-powered smart repeater support to reduce 5G deployment costs. These Movandi-powered smart repeater solutions are available today and being deployed by global 5G operators.

BeamXR technology is the industry’s first smart repeater solution designed to solve real-world 5G mmWave deployment challenges, penetrate physical barriers in indoor, outdoor and mobile environments, and accelerate large-scale 5G commercialization. Movandi-powered BeamXR smart repeaters reduce the CAPEX and OPEX of mmWave deployment by 50 percent. To learn more, read the Mobile Experts whitepaper, Repeaters Cut 5G mm-Wave Costs in Half. For additional BeamXR technical details, please visit Movandi products.

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G millimeter-wave solutions company focused on the design and development of deep semiconductor technology powering 5G and beyond, interconnecting our world and enabling AI applications across multiple industries. The company was founded by former Broadcom innovators who are RF and SoC world-recognized pioneers and visionaries, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless RF systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G millimeter-wave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core 5G technology in RF, IP and unique engineering methodology that enables service providers and industry partners to launch indoor, outdoor and mobile enhanced 5G millimeter-wave services at 50% lower costs. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

