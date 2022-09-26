Mouser’s Tina Sears and Kristin Schuetter Named Winners of Third Annual Women in Supply Chain Awards

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SDCExec—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces its Vice Presidents Tina Sears and Kristin Schuetter are recipients of the third-annual Women in Supply Chain awards from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication covering the global supply chain.





The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list of over 280 submissions includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s — and tomorrow’s — challenges.

“When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations — both men and women — is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

“Thank you for this tremendous honor,” says Tina Sears, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of Warehouse Operations. “This validates our dedication and strength in overcoming the obstacles brought on by COVID and tackling the resulting supply chain shortages. Thank you again for recognizing our hard work.”

“What an honor to be in the company of such amazing nominees. I am grateful for the honor and excited to be part of the Women in Supply Chain community,” echoes Kristin Schuetter, Mouser’s Vice President of Supplier Management. “It’s a dynamic group of women who are both passionate and resilient.”

To view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners, visit https://sdce.me/7wmmgj. Go to https://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

About Mouser Electronics



Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive



Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Trademarks



Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Comm and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com