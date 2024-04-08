Mouser Electronics Receives 2023 Global Best Service Distributor of the Year Award from Diodes Incorporated

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, today announces that it has been named the 2023 Best Service Catalog Distributor of the Year by Diodes Incorporated (Diodes), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Mouser received the award for achieving both sales and customer growth for Diodes.









“We’re pleased to present Mouser with this award for Best Service Catalog Distributor, recognizing the team’s focus on meeting our needs and, more importantly, that of our customers,” said Emily Yang, Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Diodes. “We look forward to continuing this successful partnership.”

“We greatly appreciate this recognition from Diodes,” said Kristin Schuetter, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “Mouser’s commitment to best-in-class service to customers, as well as our suppliers, is a hallmark of the company. We will continue to work together for long-term success for both of our companies.”

Diodes’ wide product portfolio, available from Mouser, covers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, SiC diodes and MOSFETs, protection devices, logic, voltage translators, amplifiers and comparators, sensors, and power management devices, such as AC/DC converters, DC/DC switching, linear voltage regulators, LED drivers, and voltage supervisors. Diodes, Inc. also offers timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. Diodes Incorporated leverages its expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. The company’s broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables Diodes Incorporated to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

