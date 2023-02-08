Mouser Electronics Honored with Sensirion’s Global Distribution Award for Partner of the Year

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., has been honored with the Distribution Partner of the Year Award for 2022 by Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, innovative, and unique sensor solutions.





Mouser was explicitly cited for boosting sales and customer count, its collaborative partnership with a strong marketing focus, its industry-leading attention to new product introduction (NPI), as well as Mouser’s investment in inventory.

“We are very proud to be the recipient of this outstanding global recognition,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser’s Vice President of Supplier Management. “Having exceptional products to distribute makes our job so much easier and we know we can always count on Sensirion to deliver the goods. All of us at Mouser take great pride in supporting our manufacturer partners. It is an honor to be recognized with this award from such a fine company.”

“We are delighted to recognize the Mouser team for their strong collaboration and partnership,” said Diane Haynes, Channel Manager Americas at Sensirion. “Mouser’s focus on design engineers and its strength in NPIs has helped us grow product sales and generate significant new business.”

Mouser stocks a full line of Sensirion products, including their newest sensors, such as the SFM4300 mass flow meter sensors which are optimized for medical gas-mixing applications, such as anesthesia devices and vaporizers. The SHT40I-HD1B analog humidity sensor, also available from Mouser, is ideal for demanding industrial applications where high system noise prevents the use of digital solutions.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Sensirion

Sensirion is a leading sensor manufacturer, providing relative humidity sensors and flow sensor solutions with unique performance. The company’s product range includes liquid flow sensors, mass flow meters, mass flow controllers and differential pressure sensors. Using Sensirion’s microsensor solutions, OEM customers benefit from the proven CMOSens® technology and excellent technical support. Among a large variety of applications, the flow and humidity sensors are successfully used in the automotive and medical industry.

