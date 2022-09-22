Mouser Electronics Expands Line Card with 35+ New Manufacturer Brands

Global Distributor Offers Newest Technologies Available Today

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#electronics--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students.





“Engineers look to Mouser for the latest, most innovative products for their designs, and we strive to meet their expectations by connecting them with leading component manufacturers in our ever-expanding line card,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products.

In the face of semiconductor shortages and other supply chain disruptions, Mouser's longstanding strategy to invest in and maintain strong inventory is helping meet the component needs of manufacturers around the globe. As the New Product Introduction Leader™, Mouser handles a massive inventory of more than 1 million unique SKUs at its Global Distribution Center, offering semiconductors and electronic components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more.

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser has added in 2022 are:

Solidigm, a leading supplier of NAND flash and SSD technology that offers QLC storage technology based on Intel ® technology.

technology. Amphenol PCB Piezotronics focuses on the development and application of integrated circuit technology to piezoelectric sensors and rapidly expanded to include vibration and force sensors. In today’s market, their sensors support testing in aerospace and defense, transportation, automotive, civil engineering, and general R&D industries.

The Modal Shop offers structural vibration and acoustic sensing systems for various applications in design and test laboratories as well as manufacturing plants. Their precision calibration systems and modal and vibration shakers are designed to simplify test phases and help manufacturers provide 100% quality inspection of components.

Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems.

Labforge Inc., a designer and developer of smart cameras.

To see Mouser's newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

