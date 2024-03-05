Mouser Electronics Expands its Offerings of Industrial Automation Products from Industry-Leading Manufacturers

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components, continues to expand its line card of industrial automation products from world-class manufacturers and solution delivery partners, helping to speed design for its customers. Demand for these new industrial products is being fueled by the global digital acceleration in manufacturing and automated processes, also known as Industry 4.0.









“Advancements in computer software, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, machine-to-machine communications and IoT all have helped drive substantial growth in smart factories,” said Tom Busher, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. “It is our mission to provide our customers with the products and resources needed for design as manufacturing looks ahead to the future with the rise of Industry 5.0.”

To browse Mouser’s growing selection of industrial automation manufacturers and products, visit https://www.mouser.com/solutions/industrial-automation/. Among them are:

Siemens, the world’s largest provider of industrial automation with a wide range of products across a variety of industries, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and human-machine interfaces (HMIs), which are used in a variety of industries.

Phoenix Contact, a global leader in industrial automation, interconnection, and interface solutions. Phoenix Contact manufactures products for use with Modbus, DeviceNet, EtherNet/IP, CANopen, PROFIBUS and PROFINET networks.

Omron Industrial Automation, a leading manufacturer of reliable, advanced electronics and control system components including counters, timers, limit switches, power supplies, safety relays and switches, pushbutton and pilot devices, photoelectric and proximity sensors, temperature controllers, ZEN simple logic controllers, amplified photomicrosensors™, and AC variable frequency drives.

TE Connectivity, a global industrial technology leader with a broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, for industrial applications, transportation and more.

Banner Engineering, a manufacturer specializing in industrial automation products such as sensors, smart IIoT and industrial wireless technologies, LED lights and indicators, measurement devices, machine safety equipment, and machine vision.

To provide expert insights into Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0, Mouser has curated a library of educational resources for engineers, buyers and systems integrators through its comprehensive industrial automation resource hub, featuring articles, blogs, product profiles and other educational content. Three of Mouser’s recent collaborative eBooks have focused on industrial applications, such as the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), advances in the digital factory and what lies ahead. Technical articles discuss relevant product information, connecting designers and engineers to the information and technology needed to address each application.

