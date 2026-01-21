Mouser Drives Electronic Design Excellence with Motor Control Resource Hub for Engineers

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., is helping engineers stay ahead in motor control design with its online motor control resource center. Advanced motor control seeks to precisely regulate a motor's speed, torque, and position. These innovations are critical for next-generation mobility and electric vehicle (EV) systems, strengthening both efficiency and driving range.

Across applications such as e-bikes, drones, robotics, and light electric vehicles (LEVs), advancements, including integrated gate drivers, simplify high-voltage brushless direct current (BLDC) motor control by consolidating logic and protection functions. Modern e-bikes exemplify these smart control systems by creating a refined user experience. For instance, torque sensors, which measure the force of a rider pedaling, can adjust motor assistance to provide a smoother ride. At the same time, advanced battery management enables a longer range and increased lifespan. In larger applications, the automotive industry is emphasizing the importance of sophisticated motor control in enhancing the efficiency and safety of modern EVs. By integrating these innovations, engineers can minimize energy waste and maximize overall system performance.

Mouser's technical team and trusted manufacturer partners curate the extensive library of articles, blogs, eBooks, and products from the world's leading manufacturers. Recent eBooks published on the online hub provide professionals with the tools to gain the knowledge necessary to master motor control, drawing on expert insights for how to choose the correct type of motor for your application, driver and microcontroller options, and fundamental design challenges they may face.

For the newest products, Mouser stocks the industry's widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the newest solutions for motor control applications. Here are a few examples:

The S32M276SFFRD reference design board from NXP Semiconductors utilizes the highly integrated S32M276 system-in-package (SiP), which combines an Arm ® Cortex ® -M7 S32K3 microcontroller (MCU) with analog components. This compact board, under 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter, minimizes BOM and PCB size, providing UART and CAN/CAN FD connectivity. It is designed specifically for automotive and BLDC/PMSM motor control applications, like prototyping.

The RA8T2 motor control MCUs by Renesas Electronics are high-end, dual-core devices built on 22nm technology, featuring Arm Cortex-M85 and Cortex-M33 cores for high-speed operation and large memory. The primary core handles real-time motor control, while the secondary manages system control and high-speed communication (Ethernet/EtherCAT) on a single chip.

The MPQ6541-AEC1 and MPQ6541A-AEC1 three-phase BLDC motor drivers from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) are highly integrated, AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified devices for PMSM and BLDC motor applications. They operate from 4.75V to 40V, provide a continuous output of 8A, and feature six N-channel power MOSFETs, gate drive power supplies, three current-sense amplifiers, six pre-drivers, and integrated protection (thermal shutdown and OCP).

The PSOC™ Control C3 MCUs by Infineon Technologies, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core, are high-performance devices optimized for motor control and industrial applications. Key features include an ADC for synchronous sampling, an integrated CORDIC accelerator for real-time FOC, and the MOTIF block for motor control communication.

To learn more, visit https://resources.mouser.com/motor-control/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

