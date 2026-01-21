Motus Welcomes Matthew Tremmaglia as Chief Customer Officer

Tremmaglia brings 15+ years of leading customer success journeys to continue optimizing Motus’ best-in-class vehicle reimbursement solutions.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motus, the leader in vehicle reimbursement, risk mitigation and productivity solutions for companies whose employees drive for work, today announced the appointment of Matthew Tremmaglia as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Tremmaglia will lead Motus’s customer success organization, overseeing onboarding, adoption, retention and long-term value realization, helping customers continue to maximize field team performance, optimize vehicle spend, and reduce corporate risk.

After partnering with Motus in an advisory capacity, Tremmaglia officially joins the Motus leadership team at a pivotal moment to advance the company’s customer-first strategy. Tremmaglia brings expansive expertise building and leading high-performing customer organizations across B2B SaaS, with a proven track record of driving retention, expansion, and customer advocacy at scale. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at Achievers, where he led global teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, supporting enterprise customers and helping grow the business into a market leader.

“Everything that we build at Motus starts and ends with our customers,” said Phong Ngyuyen, CEO of Motus. “They are at the heart of what we do, and the experience that we deliver to them matters deeply. We’re fortunate to have Matt overseeing this part of the business, and I’m excited about the impact that his leadership will have for our customers and our company.”

Throughout his career, Tremmaglia has led organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation, aligning customer success with go-to-market and revenue operations to deliver measurable business impact. His background spans customer success leadership, revenue operations, analytics, and change management, with a consistent focus on improving customer experience while driving predictable growth.

“Over the past several months, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Motus customers and teams, and what’s clear is the impact that thoughtful customer leadership can have on long-term outcomes,” Tremmaglia said. “Motus has a unique opportunity to grow its great customer experience, combining technology, data and expert guidance to deliver results that customers can trust. I’m excited to continue building on that foundation as we scale.”

Tremmaglia’s appointment underscores Motus’ continued investment in customer excellence as a core driver of retention, expansion and long-term growth.

About Motus

Motus is the industry leader in vehicle reimbursement and risk mitigation solutions for employees who drive. Combining 80 years of expertise with innovative technology, Motus enables organizations to optimize spend and increase productivity across their workforce. With solutions purpose-built to enable data-driven insights and strategic decision making, Motus is the preferred vehicle reimbursement partner to top Fortune 500 companies globally. For more information, please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Michelle Parke, mparke@motus.com