Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Results on February 11

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 11.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on February 11. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

