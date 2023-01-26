<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Results on Feb. 9

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 9.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Feb. 9. The conference call will be webcast live and a replay will be available at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899

