Motorola Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company raises full-year revenue and earnings outlook on strong Q2 results

Sales of $2.1 billion, up 9% versus a year ago Products and Systems Integration sales up 7% Software and Services sales up 11%

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33

Non-GAAP EPS* of $2.07

Record Q2 ending backlog of $13.4 billion, up 19% versus a year ago

Closed the acquisitions of Calipsa, a leader in cloud -native advanced video analytics, and Videotec, a global provider of ruggedized video security solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.

“ Q2 was exceptional across the board, with record second-quarter revenue,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “ Our Q2 record-ending backlog and continued strong operational execution are driving our increased expectations for the full year.”

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Sales $ 2,140 $ 1,971 9 % GAAP Operating Earnings $ 358 $ 370 (3 )% % of Sales 16.7 % 18.8 % EPS $ 1.33 $ 1.69 (21 )% Non-GAAP* Operating Earnings $ 497 $ 482 3 % % of Sales 23.2 % 24.4 % EPS $ 2.07 $ 2.07 — % Products and Systems Integration Segment Sales $ 1,285 $ 1,198 7 % GAAP Operating Earnings $ 118 $ 139 (15 )% % of Sales 9.2 % 11.6 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $ 188 $ 194 (3 )% % of Sales 14.6 % 16.2 % Software and Services Segment Sales $ 855 $ 773 11 % GAAP Operating Earnings $ 240 $ 231 4 % % of Sales 28.1 % 29.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $ 309 $ 288 7 % % of Sales 36.1 % 37.2 %

*Non-GAAP financial information excludes the after-tax impact of approximately $0.74 per diluted share related to highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense. Details regarding these non-GAAP adjustments and the use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this news release.

OTHER SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue - Sales were $2.1 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter driven by growth in North America. Revenue from acquisitions was $34 million and currency headwinds were $44 million in the quarter. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 7%,driven by growth in land mobile radio (LMR) and video security and access control (video). The Software and Services segment grew 11%, driven by growth in video, command center software and LMR services.

- Sales were $2.1 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter driven by growth in North America. Revenue from acquisitions was $34 million and currency headwinds were $44 million in the quarter. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 7%,driven by growth in land mobile radio (LMR) and video security and access control (video). The Software and Services segment grew 11%, driven by growth in video, command center software and LMR services. Operating margin - GAAP operating margin was 16.7% of sales, down from 18.8% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.2% of sales, down from 24.4% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins was primarily due to the impact of higher direct material costs for semiconductors (which were highlighted last quarter) and higher operating expenses for acquisitions, partially offset by higher sales.

- GAAP operating margin was 16.7% of sales, down from 18.8% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.2% of sales, down from 24.4% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins was primarily due to the impact of higher direct material costs for semiconductors (which were highlighted last quarter) and higher operating expenses for acquisitions, partially offset by higher sales. Taxes - The GAAP effective tax rate was 23.7%, up from 13.5% in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a partial release of a valuation allowance recorded on the U.S. foreign tax credit carryforward in the second quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.3%, up from 20.5% in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by lower benefits from discrete items in the current quarter.

- The GAAP effective tax rate was 23.7%, up from 13.5% in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a partial release of a valuation allowance recorded on the U.S. foreign tax credit carryforward in the second quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.3%, up from 20.5% in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by lower benefits from discrete items in the current quarter. Cash flow - Operating cash flow was $10 million, compared to $388 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was a usage of $49 million, compared to $326 million of free cash flow generated in the year-ago quarter. Both the operating cash flow and free cash flow for the quarter decreased primarily due to an increase in inventory, higher employee incentives and higher cash taxes in the current quarter.

- Operating cash flow was $10 million, compared to $388 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was a usage of $49 million, compared to $326 million of free cash flow generated in the year-ago quarter. Both the operating cash flow and free cash flow for the quarter decreased primarily due to an increase in inventory, higher employee incentives and higher cash taxes in the current quarter. Capital allocation - During the quarter, the company repurchased $162 million of shares, paid $132 million in cash dividends and incurred $59 million of capital expenditures. Additionally, the company closed the acquisitions of Calipsa for $40 million and Videotec for $22 million, each net of cash acquired. The company also issued $600 million of long-term debt during the quarter and used a portion of the proceeds to retire $275 million of outstanding senior notes.

- During the quarter, the company repurchased $162 million of shares, paid $132 million in cash dividends and incurred $59 million of capital expenditures. Additionally, the company closed the acquisitions of Calipsa for $40 million and Videotec for $22 million, each net of cash acquired. The company also issued $600 million of long-term debt during the quarter and used a portion of the proceeds to retire $275 million of outstanding senior notes. Backlog - The company ended the quarter with record Q2 backlog of $13.4 billion, up 19% or $2.2 billion from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of $496 million of unfavorable currency. Products and Systems Integration segment backlog was up 30%, or $986 million. The growth was primarily driven by strong LMR and video demand. Software and Services segment backlog was up 15% or $1.2 billion, driven by the extension of the Airwave contract in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase in multi-year software and services contracts in North America, partially offset by $436 million of unfavorable currency.

NOTABLE WINS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Software and Services

$43M managed services renewal for the state of South Australia

$35M command center software orders for a large U.S. city

$35M services agreement with the state of Mississippi

$14M command center software order for Los Angeles Police Department

$11M command center software order for Frederick County, MD

$8M body-worn camera order for the city of Detroit, MI police department

Products and Systems Integration

$32M P25 order for a state of California agency

$27M P25 upgrade order for Dutchess County, NY

$26M P25 and LTE order for an International customer

order for an International customer $22M P25 upgrade order for the Georgia Department of Corrections

$15M TETRA order for a customer in Argentina

$9M fixed video order for a customer in the healthcare vertical

$8M fixed video order for a large retail customer

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Third quarter 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.85 to $2.90 per share. This assumes approximately $60 million in foreign exchange headwinds, approximately 172 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

- The company expects revenue growth of approximately 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.85 to $2.90 per share. This assumes approximately $60 million in foreign exchange headwinds, approximately 172 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 20%. Full-year 2022 - The company now expects revenue growth of approximately 8%, up from its prior guidance of approximately 7% and non-GAAP EPS between $10.03 and $10.13 per share, up from its prior guidance of between $9.80 and $9.95 per share. This outlook assumes approximately $170 million in foreign exchange headwinds, approximately 172 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of 21% to 21.5%.

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for forward-looking non-GAAP metrics to their most comparable GAAP measures because the company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact these measures have not occurred, are out of the company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial metric is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company’s results.

MACROECONOMIC EVENTS

Recent macroeconomic events impacting the company are discussed below. During the second quarter of 2022, the company continued to operate under challenging market conditions, influenced by events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruption to the company's supply chain and the inflationary cost environment.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

During the first quarter of 2022, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company suspended all sales, provision of services and shipments of its products to Russia and Belarus. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus do not constitute a material portion of the company's business. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the company's net sales in Russia and Belarus were less than $25 million. While the company does not anticipate that the current posture of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will materially and adversely affect its results of operations, the conflict is still ongoing and future impacts are difficult to estimate. An escalation of the conflict's current scope or expansion of the conflict's economic disruption could materially and adversely affect the company and its operations. During the first half of 2022, the company indirectly experienced impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict (as further described below). The conflict has and may continue to have a significant impact on the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, including increased volatility in capital and commodity markets, rapid changes to regulatory conditions (including the use of sanctions), supply chain and operational challenges for multinational corporations, inflationary pressures and an increased risk of cybersecurity incidents. For a more complete discussion of the risks the company encounters in its business, please refer to Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022.

COVID-19, Supply Chain Disruptions & Inflationary Cost Environment

As the company progressed throughout the first half of 2022, its supply chain has been impacted by global issues related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the inflationary cost environment, particularly with respect to materials in the semiconductor market, including part shortages, increased freight costs, diminished transportation capacity and labor constraints. This has resulted in disruptions in the company's supply chain, as well as difficulties and delays in procuring certain semiconductor components. Since the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2021, cost increases have been driven by elevated lead times and increased material costs, in particular the need to purchase semiconductor components from alternative sources, including brokers. The company anticipates increased costs to procure materials within the semiconductor market to continue throughout 2022. Further, the company anticipates the broader impact of inflationary pressures and increased material and supply chain costs and disruptions to continue throughout 2022. The company is closely monitoring its supply chain, including impacts from manufacturing lockdowns related to the spread of COVID-19 in China which continue to disrupt the semiconductor supply market. Accordingly, in the first half of 2022 the company focused on improving its supplier network, engineering alternative designs and working to reduce supply shortages. The company is actively managing its inventory in an effort to minimize supply chain disruptions and enable continuity of supply and services to its customers, and it expects to maintain elevated levels of inventory until supply constraints have been remediated.

In order to combat rising inflation in the U.S., the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates multiple times since the beginning of 2022. The increase in U.S. dollar interest rates and overall market conditions have led to significant strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other global currencies in 2022. The strong U.S. dollar reduced the impact of cash generated from the company's foreign operations during the first half of 2022, driven by revenues and costs that are denominated in foreign currencies, which has impacted, and which the company expects to continue to impact, its operating cash flows and net earnings throughout 2022.

Although the macroeconomic environment continued to introduce challenges in the first half of 2022, the company is encouraged by customer demand for its products and services. Specifically, in the Software and Services segment, with the largely recurring nature of the business and the strong backlog position, the company continues to expect that the impact to operating margin will be limited throughout 2022. While the company is encouraged by strong backlog and growth in its Products and Systems Integration segment in the first half of 2022, which the company expects to continue to grow for the remainder of 2022, supply constraints continue to impact the business and the company expects demand for its products will continue to out-pace its ability to obtain semiconductor component supply throughout 2022. Where appropriate, the company has taken pricing actions around its product and service offerings to mitigate its exposure to inflationary pressures on its businesses and expects to benefit from these adjustments in the second half of 2022. Further, demand continues to be supported with ongoing sources of government funding. In March 2021, the President of the United States signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("ARPA"), which is intended to provide economic stimulus, specifically additional funding to state and local governments, education and healthcare, as well as other funding relief provisions, in order to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company experienced the positive impact of the ARPA funding on its business and results of operations during the first half of 2022 and anticipates that the ARPA will continue to have a positive impact throughout the remainder of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call beginning at 4 p.m. U.S. Central Time (5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 4. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time thereafter.

CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data)



A comparison of results from operations is as follows:

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Net sales $ 2,140 $ 1,971 Gross margin $ 990 $ 952 Operating earnings $ 358 $ 370 Amounts attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. common stockholders Net earnings $ 228 $ 293 Diluted EPS $ 1.33 $ 1.69 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 170.9 173.1

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") included in this news release, Motorola Solutions also has included non-GAAP measurements of results, including free cash flow, non-GAAP operating earnings, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate and organic revenue. The company has provided these non-GAAP measurements to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period-to-period and allow better comparisons of its operating performance to that of its competitors. Among other things, management uses these operating results, excluding the identified items, to evaluate the performance of its businesses and to evaluate results relative to certain incentive compensation targets. Management uses operating results excluding these items because it believes these measurements enable it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of its core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and the company compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, GAAP measurements.

Reconciliations: Details and reconciliations of such non-GAAP measurements to the corresponding GAAP measurements can be found at the end of this news release.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as the basis for comparing its performance and coverage ratios with other companies in the company's industries, although the company's measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. This measure is also used as a component of incentive compensation.

Organic revenue: Organic revenue reflects net sales calculated under GAAP excluding net sales from acquired business owned for less than four full quarters. The company believes organic revenue provides useful information for evaluating the periodic growth of the business on a consistent basis and provides for a meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in the business.

Non-GAAP operating earnings, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP operating margin each excludes highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense, as follows:

Highlighted items: The company has excluded the effects of highlighted items including, but not limited to, acquisition-related transaction fees, tangible and intangible asset impairments, reorganization of business charges, certain non-cash pension adjustments, legal settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments and businesses, Hytera-related legal expenses, gains and losses on the extinguishment of debt and the income tax effects of significant tax matters, from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements because the company believes that these historical items do not reflect expected future operating earnings or expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance. For the purposes of management's internal analysis over operating performance, the company uses financial statements that exclude highlighted items, as these charges do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance.

Hytera-Related Legal Expenses: On March 14, 2017, the company filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the “Court”) against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited of Shenzhen, China; Hytera America, Inc.; and Hytera Communications America (West), Inc. (collectively, “Hytera”), alleging trade secret theft and copyright infringement and seeking, among other things, injunctive relief, compensatory damages, and punitive damages. On February 14, 2020, the company announced that a jury decided in the company's favor in its trade secret theft and copyright infringement case. In connection with this verdict, the jury awarded the company $345.8 million in compensatory damages and $418.8 million in punitive damages, for a total of $764.6 million. On December 17, 2020, the Court denied the company’s motion for a permanent injunction, finding instead that Hytera must pay the company a forward-looking reasonable royalty on products that use the company’s stolen trade secrets. As the parties were unable to agree on a reasonable royalty rate, the Court entered an order favorable to the company on December 15, 2021, and, consistent with the company's requests, set royalty rates for Hytera's sale of relevant products from July 1, 2019 forward. On July 5, 2022, the Court ordered that Hytera pay into a third-party escrow on July 31, 2022, the royalties owed to the company based on the sale of relevant products from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022. Hytera failed to make the required royalty payment on July 31, 2022. On August 3, 2022, the company filed a motion seeking to hold Hytera in civil contempt for not making the royalty payment.

In response to the Court's decision to award the company $764.6 million in compensatory and punitive damages, Hytera motioned for certain equitable relief, which the Court granted on January 8, 2021, reducing the $764.6 million judgment award to $543.7 million. That same day, the Court also granted the company’s motion for pre-judgment interest. On August 10, 2021, the Court ruled that Hytera must pay the company $51.1 million in pre-judgment interest and $2.6 million in costs. On March 25, 2021, the Court entered rulings favorable to the company with respect to several of the company's post-trial motions, including the company's motion for attorneys' fees and its motion to require Hytera to turn over certain assets in satisfaction of the company’s judgment award. On October 15, 2021, the Court granted the company’s request for $34.2 million in attorneys’ fees against Hytera.

On September 7, 2021, Hytera filed a notice of appeal of the Court’s judgment with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit (the "Court of Appeals"). The parties have briefed a jurisdictional issue raised by the Court of Appeals in response to Hytera's notice of appeal and await the Court's determination. On September 29, 2021, the company filed two additional motions with the Court, requesting the Court to reconsider its order denying the Company’s request for an injunction, and requesting that the Court enforce its ruling requiring Hytera to turn over certain assets in satisfaction of the company's judgment award, or, in the alternative, hold Hytera in contempt. On July 5, 2022, the Court denied both motions due to ongoing appeals in the case.

Separate from the company's litigation with Hytera, on May 27, 2020, Hytera America, Inc. and Hytera Communications America (West), Inc. each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The company filed motions in the Bankruptcy Court to dismiss the bankruptcy proceedings in July 2020. On January 22, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an agreed order, allowing a partial sale of Hytera's U.S. assets in the bankruptcy proceedings. The proposed sale does not include Hytera inventory accused of including the company’s intellectual property. On February 11, 2022, the Court entered an order to confirm the liquidation plan for the two Hytera entities and the distributions were made on February 25, 2022 to the creditors, including $13 million to the company. The gain was recorded to Other charges (income).

Management typically considers legal expenses associated with defending the company's intellectual property as “normal and recurring” and accordingly, Hytera-related legal expenses were included in both the company's GAAP and non-GAAP operating income for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The company anticipates further expenses associated with Hytera-related litigation; however, as of 2020, the company believes that these expenses are no longer a part of the “normal and recurring” legal expenses incurred to operate its business. In addition, as any contingent or actual gains associated with the Hytera litigation are recognized, they will be similarly excluded from the company's non-GAAP operating income, consistent with the company's treatment of the $13 million of proceeds realized in Q1 2022. The company believes after the jury award, the presentation of excluding both Hytera-related legal expenses and gains related to awards better aligns with how management evaluates the company's ongoing underlying business performance.

Share-based compensation expenses: The company has excluded share-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements. Although share-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the company’s employees and the company believes such compensation contributed to the revenue earned during the periods presented and also believes it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, the company continues to evaluate its performance excluding share-based compensation expenses primarily because it represents a significant non-cash expense.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexandra Reynolds



Motorola Solutions



+1 312-965-3968



Alexandra.Reynolds@motorolasolutions.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tim Yocum



Motorola Solutions



+1 847-576-6899



Tim.Yocum@motorolasolutions.com

Read full story here