Motorola Solutions Enhances Border Protection for a Safer Paraná, Brazil

Paraná Public Safety Secretariat join 16 border cities in accessing integrated mission-critical voice and data communications

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Police officers in Paraná, Brazil, face major challenges in protecting borders, especially in environments where they face threats such as trafficking, smuggling and illegal deforestation. To help combat these challenges, the Paraná Public Safety Secretariat is investing in advanced communications technology from Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to support its mission in delivering public safety and protecting its police officers and more than 11 million community members.

This significant technology deployment, across a sprawling 2,500 square kilometer area bordering Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, will move more than 17,000 police officers from older analogue technology to advanced digital radio communications, including in-field, deployable broadband capabilities.

This technology investment represents a major milestone of ENAFRON – the Federal program to enhance communications across our borders. It will help our officers to provide enhanced protection as they protect border areas and uphold community safety wherever it is needed most,” said Dr. Wagner Mesquita, Public Safety Secretary from Paraná state.

Based on Motorola Solutions’ P25 radio technology, the system will give police officers in Paraná seamless, reliable and secure connectivity across thousands of kilometers statewide. Voice and data communication will be also expanded through Motorola Solutions’ LTE LXN 6000 solution, with the potential to introduce command drones in the future to protect remote borders from a distance.

We’re proud to support this important program, helping police officers in Paraná to maximize their capabilities and focus on their mission of making Brazil a safer country,” says Elton Borgonovo, Territory Director Motorola Solutions Brazil.

This modernization project also prepares Paraná state for new capabilities to be introduced in the future, including the deployment of fixed, mobile and body worn video security solutions to enhance transparency, safety and security for police officers and citizens/residents alike.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

