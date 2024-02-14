Motorola Solutions Acquires Silent Sentinel, a Provider of Specialized, Long-Range Cameras

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has acquired Silent Sentinel, a provider of specialized, long-range cameras based in Ware, United Kingdom.









Designed to operate in the harshest conditions, Silent Sentinel’s rugged, thermal cameras offer clear visibility in the complex and extreme environments associated with military, aviation, maritime and critical infrastructure. Equipped with highly accurate detection capabilities, Silent Sentinel’s cameras can identify anomalies from up to 20 miles away (30 km) to extend the perimeter of security and support a faster, more informed response.

“ Long-range cameras enable advanced insights that can protect individuals and infrastructure,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer. “ With Silent Sentinel, we’re broadening our video security portfolio to help secure and support essential operations and industries around the world.”

This acquisition complements Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of fixed video cameras, expanding its footprint with government and critical infrastructure customers and strengthening its position as a global leader in end-to-end video security solutions.

“ On behalf of the Silent Sentinel team, we’re excited to join Motorola Solutions,” said Paul Elsey, managing director, Silent Sentinel. “ We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ industry-leading portfolio, offering advanced video security solutions that support our customers in the most challenging environments.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

