Motive Launches AI Dashcam Plus, Powering a New Era of Edge AI Safety for Physical Operations

New commercial vehicle AI dash cam delivers three times more AI processing power, stereo vision, and hands-free two-way communication in an all-in-one device

Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, AI Dashcam Plus can run more than 30 AI models simultaneously and is designed to detect and respond to risk instantly

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today launched AI Dashcam Plus, a first-of-its-kind dash cam that brings improved AI capabilities, hands-free communication, and reliability together in one unified device using edge AI designed to detect risk faster and prevent more collisions. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 processor, it delivers three times more AI processing power than other leading dash cams and can run more than 30 high-precision AI models simultaneously, enabling broader detection with fewer false alerts. AI Dashcam Plus is the first AI dash cam with dual forward-facing stereo vision to improve visibility, combining live, hands-free two-way calling and other AI capabilities into a unifying hardware designed to improve reliability and reduce installation time.

Road safety is a global crisis. In 2024 alone, more than 128,000 roadway casualties occurred in the U.K. with almost 30,000 serious or fatal accidents. Reactive safety systems with limited visibility, delayed alerts, and unreliable technology are failing organisations at crucial moments.

“Collision rates and related costs remain unacceptably high around the world,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive. “Organisations need AI-powered driver safety solutions that can perceive and respond in real-time. We’ve added three times more compute, created the first AI dash cam with stereo vision, and added hands-free communication, all in one system, so organisations can detect more risks and act faster. This isn’t just a new product; it reflects a shift toward proactive, AI-driven road safety.”

Improved AI Power: Designed to Detect More Risks and Prevent More Collisions

A stronger AI processor with three times more compute than before: Powered by the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ QCS6490 processor, AI Dashcam Plus is capable of running more than 30 high-precision AI models simultaneously and supports an expanded range of detection capabilities. These updates are designed to enable AI Dashcam Plus to detect more unsafe behaviours in real-time with higher accuracy and less latency.

“Motive’s AI Dashcam Plus shows how on‑device AI can transform road safety at scale,” stated Erick Hong, Head of Smart Home & Life, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490, it delivers the concurrency, responsiveness, and reliability fleets need—running numerous AI models at the edge with lower latency. We’re proud to collaborate with Motive to help organisations detect risks sooner, communicate instantly, and keep drivers and communities safer.”

Instant, Hands-Free Communication for Built-In Safety Support

Live two-way calling: Hands-free communication helps drivers instantly connect with managers using voice-activated control, while managers can reach drivers directly from the Motive Dashboard or Fleet App . Managers can check in with drivers about issues such as fatigue or severe weather, while drivers can safely report a maintenance issue, request directions, and respond when managers check in.

Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Reduce Downtime With One Unified Device

All-in-one unified design cuts install time by nearly half: Combining an AI Dashcam and Vehicle Gateway into one device reduces installation time, lowers labour costs, and simplifies hardware management.

AI Dashcam Plus’s Android-based architecture provides a mature, secure framework for voice, audio, connectivity, and AI services. It enables rapid feature delivery, such as two-way calling, voice control, and over-the-air AI model updates, without frequent hardware refreshes. The Android-based architecture also enables the device to optimise AI workloads across Qualcomm’s , , and Hexagon DSP to improve performance and reduce latency on every update. Dual-SIM, multi-carrier connectivity delivers broad 4G coverage: Get uninterrupted vehicle tracking and timely video uploads, even in rural areas.

“Improving driver and vehicle safety is among the top three priorities for truckload carriers globally when adopting new technologies, according to the 451 Research Supply Chain Digital Transformation Survey 2025,” said Beatriz Minamy, principal analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “AI-powered solutions that enable real-time coaching, automated in-cab alerts for unsafe behaviours and proactive risk detection are becoming central to how fleets strengthen safety and accountability.”

Since 2023, the Motive AI Dashcam is estimated to have helped prevent over 170,000 accidents and saved 1,500 lives in North America.1 According to a 2023 study Motive commissioned from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, Motive’s AI Dashcam successfully alerted drivers to four unsafe driving behaviours two to four times more often than the AI dash cam models from two competitors. On average, customers that used Motive’s AI Dashcam reduced collisions by 80%2 and accident-related costs by 63%.3

Learn more about the Motive AI Dashcam Plus on our website and blog, including which features are available today and what’s coming soon. For more on Motive’s Driver Safety product, visit here.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

1 Since January 1, 2023, based on Company estimates

2 Based on an internal study of customers with at least 90% AI Dashcam adoption for at least 12 months.

3 Estimates are based on customer-reported survey data, using averages from the top 25% of respondents by total cost savings or ROI. Average accident savings are calculated by comparing reported annual savings to an industry-standard cost baseline.

Media Contact

press@gomotive.com