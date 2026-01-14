Most Delivered Light-Entry Jet Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 With Garmin Autothrottles Enters Into Service, Bringing Greater Control and Precision to Pilots

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 with Garmin Autothrottles recently entered into service. Certified by the Federal Aviation Administration in October 2025, the integration of Garmin’s Autothrottle system in the Citation M2 Gen2 further supports the most delivered light-entry jet’s capabilities by bringing greater control and precision to pilots.

The Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“We continue to invest in our products to provide customers with the best aviation experience in the world," said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. “The M2 Gen2 leads its segment as the most delivered light-entry jet, setting the standard for performance and innovation. With Garmin Autothrottles now available, pilots gain a more intuitive and efficient flying experience, elevating every journey.”

The addition of Garmin Autothrottles to the M2 Gen2 assists the pilot throughout the flight and provides protections against over- and under-speed conditions. Autothrottle technology allows pilots to focus on a variety of operation-critical activities in the cockpit, providing them smoother transitions and greater control throughout the entire flight operation.

The M2 Gen2 features premium interior styling, ambient accent lighting, illuminated cupholders and an optional folding side-facing seat that converts into additional cargo storage. In addition to luxury styling, the cabin also focuses on productivity, with wireless charging capabilities and USB-A ports at each cabin seat and USB-C ports within the two universal 115V combo outlets. In the cockpit, three inches of legroom were added to the co-pilot position in the M2 Gen2 for enhanced comfort.

With a maximum cruise speed of 404 knots and a range of 1,550 nautical miles, the M2 Gen2 can operate at airports with runways as short as 3,210 feet and climbs to 41,000 feet in 24 minutes. The aircraft is designed for single-pilot operation and features two Williams FJ44 –1AP-21 engines, Garmin G3000 avionics and seating for a maximum of eight occupants.

Textron Aviation delivers unmatched Aftermarket support through a global network designed to keep customers flying. With 20 company-owned service centers worldwide, 21 Authorized Service Facilities (ASFs) for Citation jets and more than 80 Mobile Service Units (MSUs), expert help is always within reach. The company’s expanded parts distribution network—with seven distribution centers and 17 stockrooms globally—offers same-day shipping and online ordering for over 150,000 unique part numbers. Textron Aviation Parts Distribution is backed by a team of more than 600 dedicated professionals and an expanded global customer support team, providing customers with the assistance they need wherever they are. The Aftermarket team offers 24/7 aircraft on ground (AOG) support, delivering fast, reliable solutions that minimize downtime and maximize aircraft availability.

