MorganFranklin Consulting Appoints Tamara Nolan to Cyber and Operational Resilience Practice Lead, Continuing Growth Across Service Industries Impacted by Cyber Threats

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance, technology, and cybersecurity advisory and management firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, today announced the appointment of Tamara Nolan to lead its Cyber and Operational Resilience (CORe) practice. This appointment reflects MorganFranklin’s commitment to delivering unparalleled cybersecurity services across industries increasingly impacted by cyber threats.





With over 20 years of resilience and cybersecurity experience, three of them with MorganFranklin, Nolan also specializes in executive training and crisis communications planning. Nolan will lead efforts to enhance current CORe services and expand the firm’s capabilities in crisis management and executive decision-making counsel. As experts in cyber and operational resilience, in addition to the firm’s technical security services, MorganFranklin provides strategic solutions for industry-specific vulnerabilities within the healthcare, financial services, critical infrastructure and technology sectors, among others.

“I’m excited to lead MorganFranklin Consulting’s Cyber and Operational Resilience practice,” said Nolan. “Our goal is to be true partners to our clients, offering comprehensive resilience solutions beyond technical recovery, including strategic business management capabilities. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering excellent services and improving our client’s resilience against escalating cyber threats.”

The MorganFranklin Consulting CORe Practice takes an integrated and coordinated approach across all aspects of the incident management lifecycle. These services include managing site-level emergency response, technology and cyber incident response, executive-level crisis management, operational business continuity and IT reliability, and disaster recovery (DR).

MorganFranklin has a longstanding reputation for offering premier and robust services that protect clients’ assets and minimize the impact of cyber events. The growth of the firm’s Cyber and Operational Resilience practice is a testament to its dedication to client success and market leadership.

“We are pleased to welcome Tamara to her new role at MorganFranklin Consulting,” said Keith Hollender, Partner, Managing Director and Global Cybersecurity Services practice lead at MorganFranklin Consulting. “Her extensive experience and proven track record in program development, cybersecurity and operational resilience are invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional client service. In an era where cyber threats constantly evolve, Tamara’s leadership will play a crucial role in helping our clients navigate and effectively mitigate these challenges.”

MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice provides end-to-end client services that include program strategy governance, risk and compliance; identity and access management; cybersecurity operations; incident response; business and technology resilience; risk intelligence; and a complete portfolio of managed security services.

To learn more about MorganFranklin Consulting’s Cyber and Operational Resiliency practice, visit https://www.morganfranklin.com/services/cybersecurity.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity and business objectives. The firm’s areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services, and the implementation of enterprise & cloud applications including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit https://www.morganfranklin.com/services/cybersecurity.

