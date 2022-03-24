Morgan & Morgan Deploys 3CLogic Hybrid Cloud to Streamline IT Service Desk

“America’s Largest Injury Law Firm” integrates cloud call center solution with ServiceNow® IT Service Management and existing on-premise legacy system to automate quality assurance, reduce operational costs, and personalize employee experience.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform solution for ServiceNow, today announced the recent selection of its platform by Morgan & Morgan, the largest personal injury law firm in America. The latest technology partnership will support Morgan & Morgan’s efforts to enhance IT services to its more than 3,700 distributed employees.

An active user of ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) platform to manage daily IT requests, Morgan & Morgan required a ServiceNow-centric voice and call center solution to optimize the experiences for its employees while leveraging its existing on-premise environment. In addition, the organization was eager to apply Natural Language Processing (NLU), AI, and intelligent call workflows to solve for repetitive manual tasks to allow for a more efficient use of its IT Service Desk resources.

“Our goal is always to provide an efficient white glove service for our Attorneys and staff so they can continue to provide the same efficient white glove service to our clients. To do this, we needed to find a voice solution that integrated with our instance of ServiceNow as seamlessly as possible to be an extension of the Service Desk team while empowering our end users”, explains Ismael Tanon, IT Manager at Morgan & Morgan.

According to a recent Gartner study1, enterprises are expected to increase their adoption of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) over the next few years and replace their existing on-premise solutions to enable more operational flexibility and easier integrations with third-party applications. However, implementing such changes is often painfully slow, taking between 7-24 months to execute.

“3CLogic’s Hybrid solution provided a way to leverage what we had while enabling much more”, states Ismael. “With its integration to ServiceNow, end users now have a wide variety of self-service options to address their issues. For calls that require our Service Desk team, the pertinent data provided to our Service Desk members allows us to quickly identify contact info and history to easily resolve recurring and nonrecurring issues for our end users.”

As part of the deployment, Morgan & Morgan will streamline its IT Service Desks operations with enhancements including:

ServiceNow Intelligent Call Workflows – ability to identify, intelligently route and personalize the employee experience based on ServiceNow data to the most qualified IT Service Desk representative while saving agents 4,000 hours in manual tasks.

Reduction of Manual Tasks – ability to automate the transcription, ServiceNow ticket creation, and assignment of voicemails to save approximately +500 hours annually in manual work.

Flexible IVR Call Flow Designer Integrated with On-premise Legacy System – the ability to integrate with Morgan & Morgan’s existing on-premise solution while enabling the IT Service Desk Team to administer its own IVR and call flows without the need to rely on external resources.

AI-powered Speech Analytics and Agent Coaching – integrated call transcription, analytics, and coaching to quickly identify opportunities to improve agent effectiveness while saving 720 hours annually in administrative time.

“We see many enterprise organizations struggle with how long it takes to migrate from their current on-premise solutions to the cloud which impact the time to value and ROI,” explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “Often times, individual departments or service teams are held hostage to that process despite having immediate needs, such as deep integration of their call center with cloud platforms like ServiceNow, to drive value for their customers. Our Hybrid Cloud approach shortens the time-to-value to a matter of weeks.”

About 3CLogic



3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics.

For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About Morgan & Morgan



Morgan & Morgan is America’s Largest Injury Firm. We have more than 800 trial-ready attorneys and a support team of more than 3,000 across the country, all united by one mission: For the People.

For more information, please visit www.forthepeople.com

1 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies

Contacts

Janet Mesh



info@3clogic.com