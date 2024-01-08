More Than Iron: Doosan Bobcat Sets Vision for the Jobsite of the Future Through Emerging Technologies

Newly Unveiled, Industry-First “Bobcat AT450X enabled by Agtonomy” Leverages Connectivity, Electrification and Autonomy

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During CES’ Media Days event, Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within Doosan Group, showcased how the company is driving equipment advancements by leveraging emerging technologies.





“We ignited an entire industry 65 years ago with the creation of the compact loader, and today, we are leading the equipment industry into a bold new future,” said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. “Founded on iron, we are reimagining the future of our equipment to give customers more power, performance and control with a focus on connectivity, alternative power sources, autonomous capabilities and more.”

The company shared several examples of commercialized products, recent concept products and innovation advancements that demonstrate a significant shift in functionality and capabilities. Among its latest concept updates and introductions, it unveiled the industry’s first autonomous and electric articulating tractor—the Bobcat AT450X enabled by Agtonomy.

Bobcat established a partnership with Agtonomy, a Silicon Valley-based, ag tech software company, to develop autonomous equipment innovations that increase ag productivity and performance.

“Our mission at Bobcat is to empower people to accomplish more. Through strategic partnerships with companies like Agtonomy, we are committed to advancing our worksite solutions to help solve our customers’ toughest challenges,” Park said. “By combining our proven equipment with the latest technologies, we are reinventing how work gets done.”

The Advanced Technology and Sustainable Design of the AT450X

The battery-powered AT450X combines Bobcat’s tough and versatile articulating tractor with Agtonomy’s software and embedded-computing technology to support emissions-free and autonomous operation, thus allowing farmers to automate labor- and time-intensive tasks.

The AT450X is designed to autonomously or remotely carry out critical farm tasks in compact applications, such as vineyards and orchards. Farmers can remotely direct the tractor to execute a wide range of tasks, including mowing, spraying, precision weeding, product and material transport and other labor-intensive activities.

“By digitally transforming the equipment farmers know and trust, we can help them combat the daily challenges they face, such as labor constraints and the ever-increasing demand for sustainable farming practices in specialty crops,” said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy. “The Bobcat AT450X with Agtonomy’s TeleFarmer™ technology makes the perfect end-to-end solution for agriculture and other industries allowing both companies to make a positive impact and that is what it is all about.”

Features of the AT450X

To operate, users plot the machine’s mission path via Agtonomy’s mobile application. This allows the end user to easily plan, execute and monitor jobs running on an unlimited number of connected machines simultaneously which can yield a positive ROI for owners.

The machine leverages AI to constantly “learn” and dynamically react to its environment. Through vision-based systems, it can detect known and unknown objects to auto-stop operation if needed.

Capable of 24/7 operation, the AT450X can swap batteries when it needs to replenish its energy source. It does this by returning to its home base when its battery is low, switching to a fully charged battery and placing its drained battery back to its charging station.

Commercialization details will be announced at a later date.

“With our company’s beginnings in agriculture, we have a strong connection to the land and an appreciation for the farmers who work long hours in a wide variety of conditions to feed the world,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global innovation. “As we innovate for the worksites of tomorrow, solutions like the AT450X will help make farming more productive, efficient and sustainable through digital advancements.”

Evolving Concepts Through Connectivity, Electrification and Autonomy

At CES 2024, Bobcat is also showcasing the next evolution of its RogueX concept loader with the all-electric and autonomous RogueX2. Designed with wheels instead of tracks to optimize battery run time, the RogueX2 also features axial flux motors that give the machine incredible pushing power. Together, the RogueX and RogueX2 concept loaders have garnered many new patents pending.

“These patents represent more than new features on a machine—they signify how we are breaking rules to define something new,” Honeyman said. “To build a smarter, more sustainable and connected future, we must ask the questions no one else has thought to ask before and invent new solutions.”

During Media Days, the company also shared updates on its autonomous mower designed to operate with Greenzie software and the all-electric Bobcat S7X skid-steer loader, which was recognized as a CES Innovation Award honoree* in two categories.

Among its new concept introductions, Bobcat has commercialized several innovations in the areas of connectivity, electrification and autonomous operation, including its battery-electric excavators, the all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader, Bobcat MaxControl remote operation, Bobcat Machine IQ, Features on Demand, among others.

“Invention is not new for our company; it’s how we started and how we continue to evolve,” Park said. “And just as our equipment design has evolved over the past six-plus decades, we are continuing to advance it with new technologies to be smarter, faster, more powerful and more sustainable. We are re-envisioning our solutions through the lens of tomorrow’s jobsite and our customers’ needs.”

To learn more about Bobcat’s innovation leadership, please visit bobcat.com.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Media Resources: For photos and videos from CES and Bobcat products, please visit this Dropbox link.

About Doosan Bobcat

Since 1958, Doosan Bobcat has empowered people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts and industrial vehicles, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About Doosan Group

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Doosan Group has committed to “Building your tomorrow today” with the conviction that companies must contribute to humankind by helping shape the future and improve quality of lives through innovation and corporate social responsibility.

As a leading global player in the clean energy, smart machine, and semiconductor businesses, Doosan continues to identify new growth engines globally while committing to innovation and technology excellence. Doosan Group is comprised of a worldwide network of offices and employees across 24 countries and corporate regional headquarters in the U.S., Japan, UK, China, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Czech Republic. Doosan Group is invested in collaborating with several global top-tier companies that possess original technologies or synergies with Doosan’s existing businesses, such as nuclear power plant equipment, gas turbine, hydrogen fuel cells, compact equipment, collaborative robot, electro-material, and semiconductor test service.

©2024 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Nadine Erckenbrack, Bobcat Public Relations Manager



Email: na.newsroom@doosan.com

Mobile: 701-205-9207