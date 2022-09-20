More than 2,000 Customer Service Teams Now Run on PagerDuty

Digital Operations Leader is Setting New Standard for Customer Service and Developer Collaboration with Customer Service Incident Management and Integrated Service Cloud Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), the leader in digital operations management, continues to expand its product line designed specifically for customer service teams. More than 2,000 customer service teams are using PagerDuty’s platform globally. The company launched a specific solution for customer service teams, PagerDuty’s Customer Service Operations (CSOps) solution two years ago, which breaks down the walls between service agents and development teams, improving time to resolution and powering better customer experience.

The PagerDuty Application for Service Cloud provides an integrated and native experience for customer service teams using Salesforce. It integrates PagerDuty’s real-time customer service operations solution with Salesforce Service Cloud and builds on PagerDuty’s existing integration with Slack, including Slack-first intelligent swarming for Customer Service teams. The application gives teams the power to immediately drive action, engaging with experts across the organization to speed up resolution time and improve customer satisfaction.

“PagerDuty is essential infrastructure for modern businesses seeking to be proactive and preventative – we offer an intelligent platform for action as customer expectations continue to rise and businesses look to operate efficiently,” says Jonathan Rende, PagerDuty’s Senior Vice President of Products. “Our CSOps solution centralizes customer, engineering, and ticketing data into a single platform, empowering customer-facing agents to proactively own the entirety of the customer response lifecycle. Seconds matter, and customer experience is the difference between a loyal base, and lost revenue.”

Across the enterprise, the PagerDuty Operations Cloud empowers resource-strapped teams to respond proactively to digital operations issues affecting their business. The CSOps solution, which lives within the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform, is purpose-built for customer service organizations, providing the ability to escalate customer impacting issues across the organization, and when combined with PagerDuty’s powerful AIOps and process automation solutions, it can to help identify, diagnose, and even proactively remediate issues impacting customers to minimize any impact or lost revenue.

“For our largest customers, even a minute of application downtime can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars of business impact,” said Michael Nguyen, Global Support Senior Manager at Guidewire Software. “PagerDuty helps enable all the operational teams at Guidewire to quickly mobilize. Seconds matter, and there is no faster way to get our teams engaged on an issue than PagerDuty. PagerDuty’s flexibility and its integrations bring together the right set of internal teams on any issue.”

Come See @PagerDuty live at Dreamforce 2022 to learn more about our CSOps solution – join the Operations Cloud revolution! You can find us on the Campground at Booth 1541 or in the Service Lodge in Moscone South.

