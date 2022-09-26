More Than 200 Exhibitors on Hand for Exciting BIOMEDevice Boston Show

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BIOMEDevice–Starting Wednesday, BIOMEDevice Boston will have the brightest minds in the medtech space during the Sept. 28-29 event at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston. More than 200 exhibitors will be under one roof to discuss emerging medical technology and ideas coming down the pipeline.

Attendees can mingle with the brightest minds in the medtech world while learning about new inventions, ideas and trends expected to take off in the foreseeable future. Among the latest registrants to sign up for the prestigious event are some of the top OEMs: Smith + Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific and Baxter. Top investors Bank of America, Life Science Venture Network, Capital Advisors Group, RedCrow, Safar Partners, SV Bio Ventures, Sante Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank all will be attending the medtech event.

Established organizations Accumold, Canon U.S.A., Canon Virginia, Inc., Fang Consulting, Ltd., Flexan, Freudenberg Medical, John Evans’ Sons, Inc., Judson A. Smith Company, maxon, Medbio, Minnesota Rubber & Plastics, Natech Plastics, New England Wire Technologies, Strain Measurement Devices, Inc., Velentium and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. will be in Boston, as well.

“We are thrilled to have more than 200 diverse exhibitors at BIOMEDevice Boston,” said Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, BIOMEDevice Boston. “Each exhibitor brings a unique and exclusive outlook on what it takes to be successful and innovative in the medtech industry, and all will showcase materials, services, and technology to ensure OEM’s and start-ups streamline the process it takes to get a fledgling idea to become a fully fleshed product.”

Educational offerings from BIOMEDeviceBoston include more than 50 industry speakers and thought leaders who will share their insights on what trends are emerging as medical technology advances, along with special keynotes from Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung and Mobius Mobility CEO Lucas Merrow. BIOMEDevice Boston is also hosting a Master Class Start-Up Series on breaking into the medtech industry and a Master Class Cybersecurity Series, which will include a final-day keynote open to all attendees and exhibitors.

“It only makes sense for the best in medical device cybersecurity to partner with the best in awareness and education for topics in the medical device industry,” said Christopher Gates, Director of Product Security, Velentium. “We look forward to a long and productive association with BIOMEDevice Boston.”

By registering here, attendees and press will have access to presentations, keynotes, panels and the Smart Event platform. Those who use BIOMEDevice Boston’s Smart Event feature can set up meetings with speakers, exhibitors and other attendees before the event begins. The Smart Event allows guests to research exhibitors and products, gives access to limited-time content, access white papers and product information, and much more.

