Morae Classical Schools Selects PowerSchool Solutions to Facilitate Blended Learning

New private Christian school network integrates unified suite of PowerSchool solutions to support its blended learning and student enrollment needs

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Morae Classical Schools (MCS) in Auburn, Alabama has selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Enrollment, and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning. By selecting PowerSchool solutions, the district will be equipped with a unified suite of solutions to help them manage the schools’ classroom management, enrollment, and hybrid learning needs.

“When we developed Morae Classical Schools’ business plan, PowerSchool’s SIS, Schoology, and Enrollment solutions were written into our overall strategy because of our confidence in PowerSchool’s ability to create better efficiencies across our network,” said Chris Wright, Executive Director, Morae Classical Schools. “Based on my positive experience using PowerSchool solutions the past 10 years, I’m excited to have the company’s robust suite of solutions supporting Morae Classical Schools’ needs moving forward.”

As a new network of private Christian schools operating off a blended learning and micro-school concept, MCS’ incorporation of these solutions will be integral to preparing for its 2023 grand opening in Auburn, Alabama. With PowerSchool SIS and Schoology Learning in place, MCS’ teachers will have a single place for all student information and instructional delivery. Further, each student’s information will be immediately up to date, with PowerSchool Enrollment, which will be used to facilitate the network’s digital student enrollment processes starting this fall.

“PowerSchool’s unified suite of solutions is known for creating optimal blended learning environments, so we’re proud Morae Classical Schools has chosen our SIS, Schoology Learning, and Enrollment platforms to do just that,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to supporting the network’s expansion efforts in years to come and their important work to empower their educators and students to achieve outstanding scholastic outcomes.”

MCS is a network of private Christian schools focused on providing a classical education experience for military families and their students. Founded by Chris Wright in 2021, MCS operates off a blended learning and micro-school concept to provide the optimal learning environment for students, both in-person and virtually. MCS will open its Auburn, Alabama campus in fall 2023, and plans to expand to North Carolina and Texas in the years to come.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

