Moonfare Sees Overwhelming Demand in Extended Series C Round at Record Valuation

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C funding round to over $130 million.

Following Insight Partners’ investment in November 2021, Vitruvian Partners and Swiss private bank Bordier & Cie became Moonfare shareholders in March 2022. With the extension of the Series C financing round, Moonfare now welcomes 7 Global Capital (7GC) as an additional institutional investor. 7GC is a leading cross-border venture capital firm investing in capital-efficient internet and consumer technology companies with market-leading potential. Previous investments include Jackpocket, Roofstock, Jio, Hims & Hers and more.

CEO and Moonfare founder Steffen Pauls said, “We’re excited by this investment, particularly considering valuations of the most valuable VC-backed companies have fallen by half over the past few months1. We experienced overwhelming demand from shareholders and institutional parties wanting to participate in this extension round, demonstrating that Moonfare is solidifying its mission to democratise access to private equity.”

He added, “Individual investors and their advisors are increasingly seeking refuge in private equity, especially in current volatile public markets. We aim to meet this demand by giving an even broader range of like-minded investors access to our curated low-minimum private market funds. We will offer new products, expand into new markets and strengthen our senior management team with seasoned private equity experts. We are well equipped to meet our growth plans for this year.”

Moonfare makes it possible for qualified individual investors to invest in top-tier private equity and venture capital funds from firms like KKR, Carlyle, EQT and Insight Partners at low minimums and via a fast and user-friendly digital experience.

The company increased its assets under management by almost 60% to over $2.3 billion in the 12 months to end December 2022. In this same period, the number of Moonfare investors grew by 40% to 3,393 and the community of registered users more than doubled to over 48,000. To meet this exceptional growth in demand, Moonfare has increased the funds offered on its platform from 40 to 69 (up 73%) and entered into two new asset classes, Impact and Philanthropy. In 2022 the company launched in nine new jurisdictions including Scandinavia, Portugal, Israel and the US, and set up four new offices in Singapore, New York, Zürich and Paris.

About Moonfare



Moonfare offers individual investors and their advisors’ access to curated private equity investment opportunities. With a digital onboarding process and asset management platform, Moonfare allows investors to register and invest through a digital onboarding process2. To date, Moonfare has offered more than 69 private market funds from top general partners worldwide such as KKR, Carlyle, Permira and EQT, with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, venture, growth and real asset categories like infrastructure.

Moonfare’s investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 3,00 clients who have invested more than €2 billion on its platform. Headquartered in Berlin, Moonfare operates in 25 countries across Europe, Asia, and America and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Zürich, Singapore, Paris and Luxembourg.

Important notice



This content is for informational purposes only. Moonfare funds are only available to qualified investors. Moonfare does not provide investment advice. You should not construe any information or other material provided as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. If you are unsure about anything, you should seek financial advice from an authorized advisor. Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns. Your capital is at risk.

