Moog Inc. to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference on February 15, 2023

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will present at the 44th Annual Cowen Aerospace and Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access the audio live over the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to download and install any necessary audio software. The audio will be archived on our website for 30 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment.

