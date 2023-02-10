<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Moog Inc. to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference...
Business Wire

Moog Inc. to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference on February 15, 2023

di Business Wire

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will present at the 44th Annual Cowen Aerospace and Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access the audio live over the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to download and install any necessary audio software. The audio will be archived on our website for 30 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment.

Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Contacts

Ann Marie Luhr

716-687-4225

Articoli correlati

Austria Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 22.0% to Reach $1,414.8 Million in 2023 – Forecasts...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Austria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size,...
Continua a leggere

Color Your World – CORSAIR Launches iCUE Murals Lighting, a State-of-the-Art RGB Customization Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRSR--CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today introduced...
Continua a leggere

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $115.6 million in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 Record Annual Revenue of $488.4 million in 2022 Increases share repurchase...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Austria Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow...

Business Wire