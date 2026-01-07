Moog Inc. to Participate at the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today announced that Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will participate in the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 11:45 A.M. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Moog Investor Relations website at https://www.moog.com/investors/events-presentations.html#events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the discussion and will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine, and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.

