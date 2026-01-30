Moog Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Record Sales and EPS and Raises Full-Year Guidance

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported record fiscal first quarter 2026 results, reflecting strong execution and continued progress against the company’s long-term financial objectives.

“We delivered an outstanding start to fiscal 2026,” said Pat Roche, CEO. “Our customer focus has resulted in exceptionally strong orders that further secures our future growth. We remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders."

(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Q1 2026 Q1 2025(2) Deltas Net sales $ 1,100 $ 908 21 % Operating margin 12.3 % 11.4 % 90 bps Adjusted operating margin(1) 13.0 % 12.1 % 90 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 1.78 38 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1) $ 2.63 $ 1.92 37 % Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (45 ) $ (133 ) $ 88 Free cash flow(1) $ (79 ) $ (166 ) $ 87 (1) See the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures included in the financial statements herein for the periods ended January 3, 2026, and December 28, 2024. (2) As previously disclosed, amounts have been revised to reflect the correction of immaterial misstatements. See "Revision of Previously Issued Consolidated Financial Statements" section from our 2025 Form 10-K.

Quarter Highlights

Record net sales in each of our segments.

Operating margin and adjusted operating margin increased, reflecting operational strength, partially offset by tariff pressure.

Record diluted net earnings per share and adjusted diluted net earnings per share, driven by higher operating margin and sales level, offset partially by tariff pressure.

Free cash flow was a use of cash, driven by cash used by trade net working capital.

Bookings totaled $2.3 billion, driven primarily by future growth in Commercial Aircraft and new awards in Space and Defense.

Twelve-month backlog increased 30% to a record $3.3 billion, reflecting continued demand across all of our markets.

Segment Results

Sales in the first quarter of 2026 increased 21% to $1.1 billion. Space and Defense sales increased 31% to $324 million, driven by broad-based defense demand, with particular strength in missile controls and satellite components. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 23% to $268 million, driven by higher volume on major production programs, increased aftermarket activity associated with strong fleet utilization, and pricing. Military Aircraft sales increased 16% to $247 million, driven by a significant V-22 spares order and continued ramp-up activity on the MV-75 program. Industrial sales increased 14% to $261 million, driven by strong demand for data center cooling pumps, other industrial automation products, and enteral feeding and IV sets.

Operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 increased 90 basis points to 12.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Space and Defense operating margin increased 160 basis points to 13.2%, driven by profitable sales growth, partially offset by investments in product development, business capture and charges associated with acquisition activity. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 30 basis points to 11.4%, driven primarily by a favorable sales mix. Commercial Aircraft operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 10.6%, driven by tariff pressure, partially mitigated by increased volume and pricing benefits. Industrial operating margin increased 270 basis points to 13.9%, reflecting benefits from business optimization and sales growth, partially pressured by tariffs.

Adjusted operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 increased 90 basis points to 13.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The only segment with material adjustments in the first quarter of 2026 was Space and Defense, where adjusted operating margin increased 280 basis points to 14.8%, reflecting higher sales and incremental profit, partially offset by investments in product development and business capture.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow in the first quarter was a use of $79 million, driven primarily by cash used by physical inventories to support growth and the timing of payments, including the normal timing of compensation payments. Capital expenditures totaled $34 million, as the company continued to invest to support future growth.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Guidance

“We've had an incredible start to the year with our strong first quarter financial performance, and we'll continue to build our financial strength in 2026,” said Jennifer Walter, CFO. “We're increasing our 2026 guidance for sales and adjusted earnings per share, and we're affirming our guidance on adjusted operating margin and free cash flow conversion."

FY 2026 Guidance Current Previous Net sales (in billions) $ 4.3 $ 4.2 Adjusted operating margin 13.4 % 13.4 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1) $ 10.20 $ 10.00 Free cash flow conversion 60 % 60 % (1) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share is forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Net sales $ 1,100,346 $ 907,882 Cost of sales 806,106 662,804 Gross profit 294,240 245,078 Research and development 24,634 23,605 Selling, general and administrative 148,959 128,137 Interest 17,195 16,248 Restructuring 1,451 3,784 Other 787 (1,131 ) Earnings before income taxes 101,214 74,435 Income taxes 22,363 16,909 Net earnings $ 78,851 $ 57,526 Net earnings per share Basic $ 2.49 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 2.46 $ 1.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 31,679,982 31,971,462 Diluted 32,045,389 32,407,293

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS, ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Net Earnings as Reported $ 78,851 $ 57,526 Adjustments to Net Earnings: Program terminations(1) 1,324 — Simplification initiatives(2) 1,989 6,056 Acquisition and integration(3) 3,606 — Other charges(4) 133 — Tax effect of adjustments (1,710 ) (1,512 ) Net Earnings as Adjusted $ 84,193 $ 62,070 Diluted Net Earnings Per Share As Reported $ 2.46 $ 1.78 As Adjusted $ 2.63 $ 1.92 Effective Income Tax Rate As Reported 22.1 % 22.7 % As Adjusted 22.2 % 22.9 % The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding. (1) Charges include costs related to the termination of significant development, production, or support programs, such as write-off and impairments of inventory and long-lived assets, contract termination costs, and other charges. (2) Charges include costs related to footprint rationalization, portfolio shaping and legal entity re-organization activities, such as facility closure costs, employee severance and retention costs, write-off and impairments of inventory and long-lived assets, and other charges. (3) Charges include acquisition related activity, such as amortization of inventory fair value step-up and professional services fees. Charges also include costs related to integrating the businesses, such as employee severance and retention costs, professional services fees, legal entity and facility rationalization costs and other related charges. (4) Other charges include business interruptions from natural causes, litigation matters, and other items that are not part of normal operations.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Net sales: Space and Defense $ 324,278 $ 247,784 Military Aircraft 247,411 213,420 Commercial Aircraft 267,843 218,490 Industrial 260,814 228,188 Net sales $ 1,100,346 $ 907,882 Operating profit: Space and Defense $ 42,770 $ 28,780 13.2 % 11.6 % Military Aircraft 28,128 23,609 11.4 % 11.1 % Commercial Aircraft 28,414 25,767 10.6 % 11.8 % Industrial 36,134 25,448 13.9 % 11.2 % Total operating profit 135,446 103,604 12.3 % 11.4 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 17,195 16,248 Equity-based compensation expense 4,955 4,325 Non-service pension expense 1,130 1,946 Corporate and other expenses, net 10,952 6,650 Earnings before income taxes $ 101,214 $ 74,435

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Space and Defense operating profit - as reported $ 42,770 $ 28,780 Simplification initiatives 1,323 930 Acquisition and integration 3,606 — Other charges 133 — Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted $ 47,832 $ 29,710 14.8 % 12.0 % Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported $ 28,128 $ 23,609 Program terminations 1,324 — Simplification initiatives — 591 Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted $ 29,452 $ 24,200 11.9 % 11.3 % Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted $ 28,414 $ 25,767 10.6 % 11.8 % Industrial operating profit - as reported $ 36,134 $ 25,448 Simplification initiatives 666 4,535 Industrial operating profit - as adjusted $ 36,800 $ 29,983 14.1 % 13.1 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 142,498 $ 109,660 13.0 % 12.1 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) January 3, September 27, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,359 $ 62,013 Restricted cash 435 200 Receivables, net 554,295 506,768 Unbilled receivables 817,605 744,352 Inventories, net 915,691 914,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,910 142,345 Total current assets 2,450,295 2,369,980 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,043,003 1,019,906 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,586 52,799 Goodwill 877,058 842,313 Intangible assets, net 63,558 66,101 Deferred income taxes 6,700 22,459 Other assets 53,693 52,497 Total assets $ 4,551,893 $ 4,426,055 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 4,688 $ 1,563 Accounts payable 295,203 318,402 Accrued compensation 61,690 106,040 Contract advances and progress billings 410,447 372,988 Accrued liabilities and other 280,606 320,075 Total current liabilities 1,052,634 1,119,068 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,052,312 944,123 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 156,083 157,218 Deferred income taxes 33,025 32,600 Other long-term liabilities 192,039 180,491 Total liabilities 2,486,093 2,433,500 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,864 43,864 Common stock - Class B 7,416 7,416 Additional paid-in capital 920,181 839,328 Retained earnings 2,904,206 2,834,548 Treasury shares (1,241,614 ) (1,209,200 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (214,872 ) (195,491 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (201,585 ) (170,191 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (151,796 ) (157,719 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,065,800 1,992,555 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,551,893 $ 4,426,055

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 78,851 $ 57,526 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 24,885 22,429 Amortization 2,713 2,323 Deferred income taxes 15,602 (4,261 ) Equity-based compensation expense 4,955 4,325 Other 217 1,401 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (46,404 ) (63,037 ) Unbilled receivables (60,291 ) (36,140 ) Inventories 7,095 (48,612 ) Accounts payable (26,583 ) (22,973 ) Contract advances and progress billings 28,114 (4,043 ) Accrued expenses (54,463 ) (27,301 ) Accrued income taxes (12,866 ) (6,652 ) Net pension and post retirement liabilities 871 636 Other assets and liabilities (7,464 ) (8,531 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (44,768 ) (132,910 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (34,380 ) (32,778 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold — 13,487 Net proceeds from buildings sold 3,065 — Other investing transactions (156 ) 169 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (31,471 ) (19,122 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 372,900 426,500 Payments on revolving lines of credit (261,900 ) (197,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (4,308 ) (2,119 ) Payment of dividends (9,193 ) (8,961 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 8,090 — Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (37,847 ) (55,692 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 27,233 9,665 Purchase of stock held by SECT (6,914 ) (8,087 ) Other financing transactions (339 ) (439 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 87,722 163,867 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 98 (2,564 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,581 9,271 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 62,213 64,537 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 73,794 $ 73,808

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (44,768 ) $ (132,910 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (34,380 ) (32,778 ) Free cash flow $ (79,148 ) $ (165,688 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 84,193 $ 62,070 Free cash flow conversion (94 )% (267 )%

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities, less purchase of property, plant and equipment, less the benefit from the Receivables Purchase Agreement. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

