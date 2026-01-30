Moog Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Record Sales and EPS and Raises Full-Year Guidance

di
Business Wire
-

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported record fiscal first quarter 2026 results, reflecting strong execution and continued progress against the company’s long-term financial objectives.



“We delivered an outstanding start to fiscal 2026,” said Pat Roche, CEO. “Our customer focus has resulted in exceptionally strong orders that further secures our future growth. We remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders."

(in millions, except per share results)

Three Months Ended

Q1 2026

Q1 2025(2)

Deltas

Net sales

$

1,100

 

$

908

 

 

21

%

Operating margin

 

12.3

%

 

11.4

%

90 bps

Adjusted operating margin(1)

 

13.0

%

 

12.1

%

90 bps

Diluted net earnings per share

$

2.46

 

$

1.78

 

 

38

%

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1)

$

2.63

 

$

1.92

 

 

37

%

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$

(45

)

$

(133

)

$

88

 

Free cash flow(1)

$

(79

)

$

(166

)

$

87

 

(1) See the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures included in the financial statements herein for the periods ended January 3, 2026, and December 28, 2024.

(2) As previously disclosed, amounts have been revised to reflect the correction of immaterial misstatements. See "Revision of Previously Issued Consolidated Financial Statements" section from our 2025 Form 10-K.

Quarter Highlights

  • Record net sales in each of our segments.
  • Operating margin and adjusted operating margin increased, reflecting operational strength, partially offset by tariff pressure.
  • Record diluted net earnings per share and adjusted diluted net earnings per share, driven by higher operating margin and sales level, offset partially by tariff pressure.
  • Free cash flow was a use of cash, driven by cash used by trade net working capital.
  • Bookings totaled $2.3 billion, driven primarily by future growth in Commercial Aircraft and new awards in Space and Defense.
  • Twelve-month backlog increased 30% to a record $3.3 billion, reflecting continued demand across all of our markets.

Segment Results

Sales in the first quarter of 2026 increased 21% to $1.1 billion. Space and Defense sales increased 31% to $324 million, driven by broad-based defense demand, with particular strength in missile controls and satellite components. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 23% to $268 million, driven by higher volume on major production programs, increased aftermarket activity associated with strong fleet utilization, and pricing. Military Aircraft sales increased 16% to $247 million, driven by a significant V-22 spares order and continued ramp-up activity on the MV-75 program. Industrial sales increased 14% to $261 million, driven by strong demand for data center cooling pumps, other industrial automation products, and enteral feeding and IV sets.

Operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 increased 90 basis points to 12.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Space and Defense operating margin increased 160 basis points to 13.2%, driven by profitable sales growth, partially offset by investments in product development, business capture and charges associated with acquisition activity. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 30 basis points to 11.4%, driven primarily by a favorable sales mix. Commercial Aircraft operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 10.6%, driven by tariff pressure, partially mitigated by increased volume and pricing benefits. Industrial operating margin increased 270 basis points to 13.9%, reflecting benefits from business optimization and sales growth, partially pressured by tariffs.

Adjusted operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 increased 90 basis points to 13.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The only segment with material adjustments in the first quarter of 2026 was Space and Defense, where adjusted operating margin increased 280 basis points to 14.8%, reflecting higher sales and incremental profit, partially offset by investments in product development and business capture.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow in the first quarter was a use of $79 million, driven primarily by cash used by physical inventories to support growth and the timing of payments, including the normal timing of compensation payments. Capital expenditures totaled $34 million, as the company continued to invest to support future growth.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Guidance

“We've had an incredible start to the year with our strong first quarter financial performance, and we'll continue to build our financial strength in 2026,” said Jennifer Walter, CFO. “We're increasing our 2026 guidance for sales and adjusted earnings per share, and we're affirming our guidance on adjusted operating margin and free cash flow conversion."

FY 2026 Guidance

 

Current

Previous

Net sales (in billions)

$

4.3

 

$

4.2

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

13.4

%

 

13.4

%

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1)

$

10.20

 

$

10.00

 

Free cash flow conversion

 

60

%

 

60

%

(1) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share is forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

Conference call information

In conjunction with today’s release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call and supplemental financial materials at www.moog.com/investors/communications.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be identified by words such as: “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume,” “assume” and other words and terms of similar meaning (including their negative counterparts or other various or comparable terminology). These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause our actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: (i) our operation in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess; (ii) our operation in cyclical markets that are sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events; (iii) our heavy dependence on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated; (iv) supply chain constraints and inflationary impacts on prices for raw materials and components used in our products; (v) failure of our subcontractors or suppliers to perform their contractual obligations; and (vi) our accounting estimations for over-time contracts and any changes we need to make thereto. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

While we believe we have identified and discussed in our SEC filings the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements we make herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release also includes certain financial information that is not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “Adjusted Operating Margin,” “Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Free Cash Flow” and “Free Cash Flow Conversion.” While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial condition and results of operations, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjustments to operating profit and margin and net earnings per share have included restructuring charges; acquisition- and integration-related costs; gains or losses on investments; asset impairments; litigation and regulatory matters; discrete tax items; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; foreign exchange gains or losses; and other non-recurring or non-cash items. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying materials.

The press release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial guidance, including, but not limited to, “Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share” and “Adjusted Operating Profit.” The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because certain items that are material to the comparable GAAP measures are not available and cannot be estimated with reasonable certainty. These items are dependent on future events that are difficult to predict and outside the Company’s control. These items may include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges; acquisition- and integration-related costs; gains or losses on investments; asset impairments; litigation and regulatory matters; discrete tax items; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; foreign exchange gains or losses; and other non-recurring or non-cash items. The timing and amount of these items may vary significantly from period to period and could have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results, including, but not limited to, “Diluted Net Earnings per Share” and “Operating Profit.”

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

January 3,

December 28,

2026

2024

 

Net sales

$

1,100,346

$

907,882

 

Cost of sales

 

806,106

 

662,804

 

Gross profit

 

294,240

 

245,078

 

Research and development

 

24,634

 

23,605

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

148,959

 

128,137

 

Interest

 

17,195

 

16,248

 

Restructuring

 

1,451

 

3,784

 

Other

 

787

 

(1,131

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

101,214

 

74,435

 

Income taxes

 

22,363

 

16,909

 

Net earnings

$

78,851

$

57,526

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share

 

 

Basic

$

2.49

$

1.80

 

Diluted

$

2.46

$

1.78

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

Basic

31,679,982

31,971,462

Diluted

32,045,389

32,407,293

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS, ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

January 3,

December 28,

 

 

2026

 

 

2024

 

Net Earnings as Reported

$

78,851

 

$

57,526

 

Adjustments to Net Earnings:

 

 

Program terminations(1)

 

1,324

 

 

 

Simplification initiatives(2)

 

1,989

 

 

6,056

 

Acquisition and integration(3)

 

3,606

 

 

 

Other charges(4)

 

133

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments

 

(1,710

)

 

(1,512

)

Net Earnings as Adjusted

$

84,193

 

$

62,070

 

 

 

 

Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

 

 

As Reported

$

2.46

 

$

1.78

 

As Adjusted

$

2.63

 

$

1.92

 

 

 

 

Effective Income Tax Rate

 

 

As Reported

 

22.1

%

 

22.7

%

As Adjusted

 

22.2

%

 

22.9

%

The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

(1) Charges include costs related to the termination of significant development, production, or support programs, such as write-off and impairments of inventory and long-lived assets, contract termination costs, and other charges.
(2) Charges include costs related to footprint rationalization, portfolio shaping and legal entity re-organization activities, such as facility closure costs, employee severance and retention costs, write-off and impairments of inventory and long-lived assets, and other charges.
(3) Charges include acquisition related activity, such as amortization of inventory fair value step-up and professional services fees. Charges also include costs related to integrating the businesses, such as employee severance and retention costs, professional services fees, legal entity and facility rationalization costs and other related charges.
(4) Other charges include business interruptions from natural causes, litigation matters, and other items that are not part of normal operations.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

January 3,

December 28,

 

 

2026

 

 

2024

 

Net sales:

 

 

Space and Defense

$

324,278

 

$

247,784

 

Military Aircraft

 

247,411

 

 

213,420

 

Commercial Aircraft

 

267,843

 

 

218,490

 

Industrial

 

260,814

 

 

228,188

 

Net sales

$

1,100,346

 

$

907,882

 

Operating profit:

 

 

Space and Defense

$

42,770

 

$

28,780

 

 

 

13.2

%

 

11.6

%

Military Aircraft

 

28,128

 

 

23,609

 

 

 

11.4

%

 

11.1

%

Commercial Aircraft

 

28,414

 

 

25,767

 

 

 

10.6

%

 

11.8

%

Industrial

 

36,134

 

 

25,448

 

 

 

13.9

%

 

11.2

%

Total operating profit

 

135,446

 

 

103,604

 

 

 

12.3

%

 

11.4

%

Deductions from operating profit:

 

 

Interest expense

 

17,195

 

 

16,248

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

4,955

 

 

4,325

 

Non-service pension expense

 

1,130

 

 

1,946

 

Corporate and other expenses, net

 

10,952

 

 

6,650

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

101,214

$

74,435

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

January 3,

December 28,

 

 

2026

 

 

2024

Space and Defense operating profit - as reported

$

42,770

 

$

28,780

 

Simplification initiatives

 

1,323

 

 

930

 

Acquisition and integration

 

3,606

 

 

 

Other charges

 

133

 

 

 

Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted

$

47,832

 

$

29,710

 

 

 

14.8

%

 

12.0

%

 

 

 

Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported

$

28,128

 

$

23,609

 

Program terminations

 

1,324

 

 

 

Simplification initiatives

 

 

 

591

 

Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted

$

29,452

 

$

24,200

 

 

 

11.9

%

 

11.3

%

 

 

 

Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted

$

28,414

 

$

25,767

 

 

 

10.6

%

 

11.8

%

 

Industrial operating profit - as reported

$

36,134

$

25,448

Simplification initiatives

 

666

 

4,535

Industrial operating profit - as adjusted

$

36,800

$

29,983

 

14.1

%

 

13.1

%

 

 
Total operating profit - as adjusted

$

142,498

$

109,660

13.0

%

12.1

%

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

January 3,

September 27,

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

73,359

 

$

62,013

 

Restricted cash

 

435

 

 

200

 

Receivables, net

 

554,295

 

 

506,768

 

Unbilled receivables

 

817,605

 

 

744,352

 

Inventories, net

 

915,691

 

 

914,302

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

88,910

 

 

142,345

 

Total current assets

 

2,450,295

 

 

2,369,980

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,043,003

 

 

1,019,906

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

57,586

 

 

52,799

 

Goodwill

 

877,058

 

 

842,313

 

Intangible assets, net

 

63,558

 

 

66,101

 

Deferred income taxes

 

6,700

 

 

22,459

 

Other assets

 

53,693

 

 

52,497

 

Total assets

$

4,551,893

 

$

4,426,055

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

$

4,688

 

$

1,563

 

Accounts payable

 

295,203

 

 

318,402

 

Accrued compensation

 

61,690

 

 

106,040

 

Contract advances and progress billings

 

410,447

 

 

372,988

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

280,606

 

 

320,075

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,052,634

 

 

1,119,068

 

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

 

1,052,312

 

 

944,123

 

Long-term pension and retirement obligations

 

156,083

 

 

157,218

 

Deferred income taxes

 

33,025

 

 

32,600

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

192,039

 

 

180,491

 

Total liabilities

 

2,486,093

 

 

2,433,500

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

Common stock - Class A

 

43,864

 

 

43,864

 

Common stock - Class B

 

7,416

 

 

7,416

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

920,181

 

 

839,328

 

Retained earnings

 

2,904,206

 

 

2,834,548

 

Treasury shares

 

(1,241,614

)

 

(1,209,200

)

Stock Employee Compensation Trust

 

(214,872

)

 

(195,491

)

Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust

 

(201,585

)

 

(170,191

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(151,796

)

 

(157,719

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

2,065,800

 

 

1,992,555

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

4,551,893

 

$

4,426,055

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

January 3,

December 28,

 

2026

 

 

2024

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Net earnings

$

78,851

 

$

57,526

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation

 

24,885

 

 

22,429

 

Amortization

 

2,713

 

 

2,323

 

Deferred income taxes

 

15,602

 

 

(4,261

)

Equity-based compensation expense

 

4,955

 

 

4,325

 

Other

 

217

 

 

1,401

 

Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:

 

 

Receivables

 

(46,404

)

 

(63,037

)

Unbilled receivables

 

(60,291

)

 

(36,140

)

Inventories

 

7,095

 

 

(48,612

)

Accounts payable

 

(26,583

)

 

(22,973

)

Contract advances and progress billings

 

28,114

 

 

(4,043

)

Accrued expenses

 

(54,463

)

 

(27,301

)

Accrued income taxes

 

(12,866

)

 

(6,652

)

Net pension and post retirement liabilities

 

871

 

 

636

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(7,464

)

 

(8,531

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

(44,768

)

 

(132,910

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(34,380

)

 

(32,778

)

Net proceeds from businesses sold

 

 

 

13,487

 

Net proceeds from buildings sold

 

3,065

 

 

 

Other investing transactions

 

(156

)

 

169

 

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

 

(31,471

)

 

(19,122

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Proceeds from revolving lines of credit

 

372,900

 

 

426,500

 

Payments on revolving lines of credit

 

(261,900

)

 

(197,000

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

(4,308

)

 

(2,119

)

Payment of dividends

 

(9,193

)

 

(8,961

)

Proceeds from sale of treasury stock

 

8,090

 

 

 

Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury

 

(37,847

)

 

(55,692

)

Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT

 

27,233

 

 

9,665

 

Purchase of stock held by SECT

 

(6,914

)

 

(8,087

)

Other financing transactions

 

(339

)

 

(439

)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

 

87,722

 

 

163,867

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

98

 

 

(2,564

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

11,581

 

 

9,271

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

62,213

 

 

64,537

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

73,794

 

$

73,808

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

January 3,

December 28,

 

 

2026

 

 

2024

 

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$

(44,768

)

$

(132,910

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(34,380

)

 

(32,778

)

Free cash flow

$

(79,148

)

$

(165,688

)

Adjusted net earnings

$

84,193

 

$

62,070

 

Free cash flow conversion

 

(94

)%

 

(267

)%

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities, less purchase of property, plant and equipment, less the benefit from the Receivables Purchase Agreement. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Contacts

Aaron Astrachan
716.687.4225