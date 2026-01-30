Moog Inc. Announces Increased Cash Dividend

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock, a 3% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend will be paid on February 26th, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17th, 2026.

The dividend represents a net use of cash of approximately $10 million. Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Moog’s Board of Directors.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine, and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com

Aaron Astrachan

716.687.4225