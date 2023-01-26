<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Moog Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Webcast on February 3, 2023

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings for the period ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, February 3, 2023. In conjunction with this release, Moog will host a conference call with management beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet.

Listeners can access the conference call live or in replay mode on the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Supplemental data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the call and will be archived for 45 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Contacts

Ann Marie Luhr

716-687-4225

