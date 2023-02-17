Montgomery County Community College Adds YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility To Drive Inclusivity Across Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montgomery County Community College (Montco) has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform at its two campuses in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. YuJa Panorama will help course designers and instructors see and correct accessibility issues, and will improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. It enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background — from HTML, to electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more and provides a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility. Detailed reports at a course and institution level help measure and track accessibility. It also offers users customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage and integrates with Blackboard, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa Panorama is a robust tool on its own, but it’s even more powerful when combined with the market-leading enterprise video platform, which enables the secure creation, management and distribution of video and multimedia content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We are proud to provide a comprehensive yet affordable toolset to serve institutions’ deepening needs around accessibility and compliance in today’s educational landscape.”

ABOUT MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1964, Montgomery County Community College has grown with the community to meet the lifelong learning needs of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania residents, visitors and businesses. Known for academic excellence based on the successes of more than 90,000 alumni, the institution has been recognized multiple times for having the nation’s top faculty and for being the most technologically advanced community college in the country. Its mission is to offer a high-quality, affordable, accessible education that leads to relevant, rewarding transfer and career opportunities.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

