Montecito Names Tony Holland Head of Sales for New Provider Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montecito Medical has named Tony Holland Head of Sales for montecitoPLUS, an unprecedented digital platform focused on solving some of the most challenging operational, financial, and clinical problems healthcare providers face today.

Holland, who possesses more than two decades of experience as an executive sales leader, oversees a national sales team whose outreach extends to health systems and physician practice groups of all sizes across the country.

“Tony’s demonstrable track record of results-oriented executive leadership, combined with his experience with healthcare technology solutions that drive clinical and financial outcomes, made him the ideal choice to lead our sales team as we empower providers to thrive in powerful new ways,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.”

Building on Montecito’s long record of leadership in medical office real estate, montecitoPLUS aims to become the medical community’s go-to source for financing, real estate, AI-powered technology solutions, and a range of services that help providers and medical groups increase revenues, reduce costs, and enhance patient care.

Built for physicians with input from physicians, the montecitoPLUS platform will evolve to meet the changing needs of healthcare providers. The platform currently includes:

Calm Waters AI: an AI-powered E/M coding solution that optimizes coding accuracy, reduces audit risk, and increases revenue by enabling providers to bill confidently for all E/M services they provide;

Winnow: award-winning software that leverages AI to supercharge clinician sourcing by instantly identifying best-fit candidates;

Medical Brain: AI-driven technology that amplifies provider capacity by automating tasks, improving communication, and alerting physicians when interventions are needed;

Montecito TruPointe: Group Purchasing Organization that gives providers access to savings, rebates, and greater reliability across their supply chain;

MiPHR: a mobile app that interfaces with providers’ EHR platforms and allows patients and providers to track and monitor chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes; and

Scout Insight: Technology that harnesses machine learning to pinpoint ideal locations for practice expansion, uncover unmet healthcare needs, and identify potential clients.

Before joining Montecito, Holland was Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Hedy Health, a startup that leveraged SaaS and AI-based solutions to reduce costs and increase revenues for health systems and physician practices. He also served in executive leadership sales positions for Qualcomm Life and GE Healthcare.

About MontecitoPLUS

Created by and for physicians, MontecitoPLUS is an unprecedented digital platform of solutions empowering providers to eliminate persistent pain points, access technology previously unavailable to physician groups, and build wealth while building stronger practices. The platform, which encompasses services and technology from best-in-class partners, is scheduled to go live in early 2024.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in medical and veterinary real estate acquisitions and partnering with providers and developers to fund development of new properties. The company also supports providers with AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs, and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed more than $5 billion in medical and veterinary real estate transactions. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

