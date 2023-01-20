<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Danvers, MA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical and veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a veterinary property in Danvers, MA.


The 10,515 square-foot facility is home to Danvers Animal Hospital, a well-established, full-service veterinary hospital providing comprehensive medical, surgical, and emergency care to small animals and exotics throughout the North Shore of Massachusetts. The group also provides pet boarding services on the property.

“We are pleased to acquire this outstanding veterinary asset as we continue to expand our fast-growing footprint around the country,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

Contacts

Brandi Meeks

VP of Marketing

bmeeks@montecitomac.com

