Monnit Wins Two 2022 IoT Innovator Awards

ALTA Sensors Honored for Transforming the IoT in Key Industries

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT–Monnit is a winner in two categories of the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards. The Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturer’s intrinsically safe, IECEx-certified ALTA-ISX® Sensors won a Gold Best Product Award in the Best of IoT—Industrial category. Monnit’s ALTA® Low Temperature Sensor also won a Silver Best Product Award in the Best of IoT—Connected Medical and Healthcare category.

The awards were recently presented to Monnit by IoTInnovator.com—a prominent news outlet focused on examining the ever-evolving IoT market. IoTInnovator.com provides breaking news and incisive insider stories about arguably the most disruptive digital phenomenon of our time. The IoT Innovator Awards program—now in its sixth year—uncovers and recognizes the best IoT businesses and products globally.

“The number of Internet of Things companies and products has increased exponentially over the past five years, but the best ones, like Monnit, allow us not only to improve how we work and live but also open the door to virtually endless opportunities and connections,” said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator. “Our editorial board thought that deserved some serious attention and recognition.”

Monnit works to respond quickly to critical industry and customer challenges. Our ALTA Wireless Sensors run on the ALTA advanced IoT data communications platform to deliver data using long-range radio frequency transmission with interference immunity for up to one mile (line-of-sight) and 1,200+ feet through 12+ walls (non-line-of-sight).

“These awards for our ALTA Sensors are invaluable and meaningful industry honors by IoTInnovator.com,” said Brad Walters, Monnit Founder and CEO. “We’re grateful to be recognized for our continuing contribution to help healthcare and industrial businesses benefit from the many advantages only found through the IoT.”

About Monnit Corporation

The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, we were at the forefront of embedding technology into machines to make them talk, delivering valuable data to businesses. Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for virtually any industry use case have delivered 33 billion data points in more than 85 countries for 52,000 customers. Monnit’s 80+ IoT sensors monitor temperature, light, humidity, water, vibration, and more. Analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, or call when sensors detect a change.

