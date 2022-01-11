MonetaGo Commences Japan Operations led by Munetoshi Yamada

TOKYO, SINGAPORE & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MonetaGo—MonetaGo is pleased to announce the launch of operations in Japan beginning effective immediately. The Japanese business is led by Mr. Munetoshi Yamada, Managing Director Japan, based in Tokyo.

Yamada-san brings with him a wealth of experience in the thriving Japanese financial sector having proven himself a senior leader at Hitachi Consulting, with his primary focus being the banking industry. Most recently Yamada-san was the Partner Manager leading Japan’s efforts on behalf of R3, focusing on the establishment of their joint venture with SBI. An avid technologist, he was also a university lecturer on the subject of Enterprise Blockchain, a distinguished technology blogger and the owner of blockchain-related patents.

“Our continued expansion throughout the APAC region into Japan is a real testament to how our business continues to grow from strength to strength,” said Jesse Chenard, CEO of MonetaGo. “Japan is a critical market for MonetaGo, home to some of the world’s most well-established financial institutions with operations spanning the globe. We hope to help them safeguard their global operations against fraud.”

“I’m thrilled to join the MonetaGo team to continue spearheading the use of cutting edge technologies as MonetaGo has,” said Munetoshi Yamada, MonetaGo’s new Tokyo-based Managing Director. “I look forward to working with their extraordinary team to bring their innovative products such as Secure Financing and workflow solutions to Japan and beyond.”

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

By reducing fraud in trade finance, MonetaGo’s business activities align with worldwide political and regulatory mandates that empower institutions to sustain supply chains and extend their books of business into new markets and to underserved sectors, all while maintaining privacy and enabling critical real-time decision making.

MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

The Secure Financing solution is award-winning, having been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, visit www.monetago.com

Contacts

Brittney Blanchard



Actual Agency for MonetaGo



teammonetago@actual.agency