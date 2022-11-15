Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent.





Now in its eighth year, SIA’s 2022 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing list is exceptionally competitive, selecting only 100 women from across the Americas and just 50 women from around the globe, recognized for their significant impacts and contributions to the success of their companies and the industry at large.

Additionally, the women of SIA’s Global Power 150 lists manage operations that encompass thousands of employees across diverse locations who place the right people in the right jobs. Each honoree is acknowledged for transforming their business divisions to better serve their clients, internal teams, and candidates.

Female leaders like Stephanie Wernick Barker, named on the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list for 2022, now belong to a treasury of women from around the world whose visions for their companies have ‘helped bridge the gap between internal stakeholders while creating products that bring in revenue.’

“Stephanie worked her way up through the ranks, she started as a capable Account Manager that grew into a Territory Manager, then into a Regional Manager, and within five years, she mastered the position of VP of Sales, earning her current role. Observing her trajectory, it was obvious to me then, as it is now, that Stephanie is a born leader,” said Thomas Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Addison Group. “The unexpected part about Steph is her authenticity and dedication to lifting those around her. She is an employee-first leader, she cares about people, and our clients and our candidates feel it. She and the women-led teams of Mondo deserve this recognition, they earned it.”

At the helm of Mondo, Stephanie Wernick Barker certainly satisfies the requirements, as Stephanie was just unanimously nominated by her internal team for Stevie® Awards “Female Executive of the Year” and “Female Thought Leader of the Year,” winning the Gold and Bronze, respectively. Mondo, earning the Silver Stevie for “Women-Run Workplace of the Year.”

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA was founded in 1989 and is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA’s proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists.

About Mondo

Mondo, an Addison Group Company, is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche technology, IT, and digital marketing talent, was recently named one of 2022’s “Fastest Growing Firms” by Staffing Industry Experts (SIA), Forbes “Top 200 best Recruiting Firms,” Mondo is anchored with a local presence in every major tech city, which helps to find the top talent that companies need to scale, grow, and innovate solutions in today’s hybrid and remote landscape.

