Mondi Group Expands Partnership With ISN® to Continue Improving Contractor Safety and Communication

Sustainable packaging leader leverages ISNetworld® to streamline contractor management and expand contractor oversight to Canadian operations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Mondi Group, a sustainable packaging and paper provider, expanded its use of ISNetworld to include its Hinton, Alberta facility. ISN will help Mondi’s Hinton operations improve contractor oversight and communication, verify contractor worker qualifications and training, and mitigate risk onsite.

“Safety and clear communication are foundational at Mondi,” said Glenn Taylor, Safety, Health & Learning Manager at Mondi Group. “After seeing the success of using ISNetworld at our Jackson, Missouri site, expanding ISNetworld to Hinton was a natural next step. ISNetworld enables Mondi to deliver site-specific trainings to contractors, validate contractor qualification requirements, and communicate more effectively across our workforce.”

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi provides end-to-end packaging and paper solutions worldwide, combining expertise in pulp, paper, corrugated, and flexible products. Mondi’s Hinton facility will leverage ISNetworld tools and services such as RAVS 360™ to identify gaps in contractor training, safety and health policies, or safety culture, Acknowledgement tool to track contractor acknowledgements of site-specific requirements, Online Training tool to deliver jobsite orientation to individual contractor workers, and Search & Source tool to source additional contractors in the region.

“Mondi is streamlining processes and building a scalable, compliance-focused contractor management program through ISNetworld,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “ISN is proud to support Mondi’s ongoing commitment to improving contractor oversight and workplace safety.”

For more information about ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting 850 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Mondi Hinton

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. Mondi employs 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operates an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling it to offer its customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the center of Mondi’s strategy, with its ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

