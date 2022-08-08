Mondee Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mondee Holdings, Inc. (“Mondee” or the “Company”), the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms and brands in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, today announced that its second quarter 2022 results, for the period ended June 30, 2022, will be released on Monday, August 15, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. (PST) / 7:30 a.m. (CST) / 8:30 a.m. (EST) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Mondee Investor Relations website at http://investors.mondee.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (844) 200-6205 and internationally at +1 (929) 526-1599, passcode 315548.

A replay will be available domestically at (866) 813-9403 or internationally at +44 (204) 525-0658, passcode 920386, until midnight (ET) September 5, 2022.

About Mondee

Mondee is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure and corporate travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. The Company is connecting a network of 50,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500+ airlines and over 1 million hotel and hospitality accommodations, packaged solutions and ancillary offerings. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 17 offices in the USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. On July 18, 2022, Mondee completed a business combination with ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company, and has been trading as a publicly listed company on Nasdaq since July 19, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MOND”. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

pr@mondee.com

ir@mondee.com