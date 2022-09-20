monday.com Opens New North American Headquarters in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams ‘cut the ribbon’ at the new space designed to support and facilitate accelerated growth across the region

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, officially opened its new North American headquarters in New York City. The 110,000 square foot space expands over four floors, at 225 Park Avenue South, tripling the team’s overall footprint in New York City when compared to its previous office in the city.





“This office is truly an investment in our people,” said Mike Lamm, VP of People, North America, monday.com. “We are so excited to welcome our employees back to a space that will invite even more collaboration and community for our teams while also continuing to provide the flexibility they need to be successful. Our team’s feedback is woven into every aspect of this new space from the location, to the building, to the design and beyond. The space signifies not only where we are right now, but where we are going in the future.”

monday.com has prioritized transparency from the start of the office search, giving members of the team opportunities to tour potential spaces, openly providing feedback, and sharing their list of aspirations for their new office space. Beyond that, the operations team made sure to prioritize a location that is easily accessible and commutable for the team across the city and surrounding areas, which led to the sublease of this prime Flatiron District location.

“The connectivity and ecosystem of New York City comes from spending time in an office, being able to cross-pollinate ideas and see people,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as he cut the ceremonial office opening ribbon. “The team at monday.com allows people around the world to ‘Get Stuff Done.’ So as you make work easier for people everywhere, don’t just think that you’re simply providing a technology. You’re saving, helping, producing, and ensuring that people everywhere get to experience their dreams. Thank you, all. It’s a great time to be alive and to experience this New York City.”

Like each of the company’s global offices, the New York space is designed to be an extension of the local team and region, both aesthetically and functionally. This includes local and approachable art, versatile workspaces, and various options for collaboration from conference rooms to double or single phone booths for taking calls.

“We see a real opportunity with this new space to not only collaborate as an internal monday.com community, but to also connect more closely with our customers,” said Jamison Powell, VP of Sales, monday.com. “New York is a key market for us, and being able to open a new space in such a central location will be incredible for our team to meet with and connect with customers in-person, bringing face-to-face collaboration to our partners as well.”

“In conceiving the amazing atmosphere of our North American HQ, we created a space where our team has every option to work however best suits them,” said Mor Avrahami, Director of Global Real Estate and Workplace, monday.com. “Together with the senior lead of our workplace design team, Keren Reznik, we went the extra mile to provide a special environment with a spectrum of spaces ranging from creative rooms like a comic book library, calming areas like a meditation room, to unique New York features, and of course, an array of work spaces for our team to collaborate closely together.”

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

