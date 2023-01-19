Momnt Partners with Paradigm® to Launch Paradigm Finance™

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerlending–Momnt, a financial technology company that powers real-time lending and payment solutions for businesses at the point of need, announces a strategic partnership with Paradigm to launch Paradigm Finance, a best-in-class financing platform for home improvement contractors.

Through this collaboration, Paradigm Finance users now have the ability to offer and manage every aspect of point-of-sale financing right inside the company’s Paradigm Vendo platform, a digital selling solution for in-home sales professionals.

“The way consumers pay for their home improvement projects is evolving, and there is a growing demand for flexible, easy, and affordable payment options. Paradigm Finance, powered by Momnt, is specifically designed to provide contractors and homeowners with the most cost-effective and simple financing experience possible.” – Chris Bracken, CRO at Momnt.

“Paradigm Finance is a new kind of financial services platform that improves the lives of business owners. We understand the importance and value of innovation, and Paradigm Finance provides a next-level consumer lending experience to make the sales process seamless.” – Mike Storck, Product Director at Paradigm.

“As Momnt continues to expand our offerings and provide superior solutions, we’re thrilled to partner with Paradigm. Together, we have created an exceptional digital experience that allows businesses to scale tremendously while giving customers the payment methods they prefer.” – Mike O’Connell, VP of Partnerships at Momnt.

About Momnt

Momnt powers modern lending solutions that enable businesses to provide low-friction financing to their customers at the moment they need it – all funded by trusted lending partners. Its API-based platform leverages alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure. Visit momnt.com for more information and career opportunities or follow @getmomnt.

About Paradigm

Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, home builders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. Myparadigm.com

Contacts

Julianna Doychinov julianna@momnt.com