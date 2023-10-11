Momentus to Provide Delivery Service for RIDE! Space

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with RIDE! Space for transportation and orbital delivery services in the first quarter of 2024.





RIDE! Space will be flying its Gaindesat and Djibouti payloads on a single mission.

“We are thrilled to mark this historic moment for the space sector of Africa with Momentus,” said RIDE! Space Chief Executive Officer Valentin Benoit. “Being an actor for sending the 1st Senegalese satellite and the 2nd one for Djibouti proves the objective RIDE! has given itself: make space more convenient, affordable and reliable. In this mission, Momentus plays a key role. They have also always been a trusted partner to RIDE!, responsive and ready to accommodate small sat players from our ecosystem.”

“The African Space Industry Annual Report released in August reports that the African space economy is projected to grow to more than $22 billion by 2026,” said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. “We anticipate rideshare services to be an important enabler for this growth. We’re looking forward to working with RIDE! Space as they support access to Low-Earth Orbit for new and established African customers.”

In addition to rideshare missions, Momentus offers Delta-V delivery for missions requiring precise custom orbits. The Company also provides hosted payload services and its M-1000 satellite bus for customized and dedicated missions.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

