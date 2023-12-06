Momentus Mission Update

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services, today announced an update on its latest mission that launched on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission on November 11.





On this mission, Momentus used a third-party deployer system to deliver payloads into orbit. Momentus supported five payloads for four customers.

Since launch, the Company has confirmed the deployment of the Hello Test 1 and 2 satellites for Hello Space. Momentus cannot confirm the deployment of the remaining three satellites for three other customers and based on the results of a detailed investigation undertaken, the Company does not believe those satellites were released from the third-party deployer system.

Momentus appreciates and thanks SpaceX for its work and collaboration in providing information necessary to assist our ongoing investigation into the likely root cause of the issues encountered. Momentus has also been in regular communication with our customers.

Momentus has launched four missions to date, deployed 17 customer satellites, and provided hosted payload services. The Company’s next mission is targeted to fly in Q1 2024. That mission will serve customers that require orbital delivery and hosted payload services. The mission will also feature a Momentus-hosted payload for a rendezvous and proximity operations demonstration.

