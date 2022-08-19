Momentus Announces Service Agreement for Hosted Payload with LuxSpace

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced a service agreement with LuxSpace.

LuxSpace, a Luxembourg-based subsidiary of German headquartered satellite manufacturer OHB, will fly its Triton-X small satellite platform aboard a Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle in 2023. The mission will be an in-orbit demonstration of key Triton-X subsystems and other technologies.

“With the launch of Triton-X on Vigoride, LuxSpace is proudly validating in-orbit the ground-breaking capabilities of the main technologies of our Triton-X product line,” said LuxSpace Chief Executive Officer Edgar Milic. “As such, this mission will include a complete Triton-X Integrated Avionics Unit (IAU) together with an advanced communication transceiver and other technologies. Executing this first Triton-X flight on Vigoride gives us the possibility to focus on our key mission objectives and rely on Momentus for other operational tasks.”

Triton-X is LuxSpace’s ultimate platform for small LEO satellites and constellations. The platform, developed in Light/Medium/Heavy classes, benefits from the 15+ years heritage from previous platforms, including Triton-1 (with 2 satellites launched to this date) and Triton-2 (with 1 satellite launched to this date). Designed as a multi-mission, scalable and high processing power product line, Triton-X can be flexibly adapted to a variety of LEO missions and payloads.

“We’re honored to support LuxSpace on their journey to orbit,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Hosted payloads are a foundational in-space infrastructure service that alleviates our customer’s operational responsibilities and empowers them to focus their resources on achieving their mission objectives. We can’t wait to deliver LuxSpace to its orbital destination next year and watch the Triton-X continue a legacy of enabling constellations.”

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

LuxSpace was established in Luxembourg in 2004 as a subsidiary of OHB SE and is an integrated provider of small satellites and space-based applications and services. The company can look back on seven successfully launched space systems, including the Triton-2/ESAIL satellite launched in September 2020, and has over 16 years of experience in data applications with a particular focus on the maritime sector and Earth observation.

