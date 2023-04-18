Modus Create Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Customer Success

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlassian–Atlassian announced today that Modus Create has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Customer Success for its outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2022. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Modus Create was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

“Year over year, I am surprised and delighted by the innovative solutions and passion our partners bring to their Atlassian customers,” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian’s Head of Global Channels. “Our partners are industry leaders playing an instrumental role in our customers’ ongoing success. We are thrilled to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe.”

This is the second year in a row Modus Create was recognized for its exceptional Atlassian services, having received Atlassian Partner of the Year: Services (America) in 2021.

In 2022, we expanded our services by acquiring two leading Atlassian partners — Twybee, a French Gold Solution Partner, and Atlas Authority, an American Platinum Marketplace Partner. These acquisitions strengthened our leading suite of Atlassian services and added seven listed Marketplace apps, totaling over 3 million users. Additionally, we helped 19 new clients and added eight Atlassian consultants, bringing our total certifications to 98.

“We’re honored to receive this award, which showcases our ongoing commitment to growing our Atlassian partnership, as well as our track record driving true business outcomes for our clients,” said Chris Nicosia, Vice President of Partnerships at Modus Create. “Atlassian continues to innovate and expand its tools to help global enterprises transform their businesses. Our breadth of expertise with Atlassian and software development makes us uniquely positioned to help those enterprises create the custom solutions they need to address their unique business challenges.”

About Modus Create

Modus Create is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping clients build competitive advantage through digital innovation. We support organizations across their transformation journey with strategic consulting and full lifecycle product development. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists has created powerful digital experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Visit moduscreate.com to learn more.

