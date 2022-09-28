ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience

Practice technology leader launches ModMed AMP marketing services at this year’s AAO Annual Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review.

In fact, 74% of patients place importance on online reviews when selecting a new doctor,* yet many physicians and providers do not have time to respond to reviews that could help protect their reputation.





Today ModMed launched its marketing services AMP for ophthalmology. AMP — which stands for Advertise, Market, Promote — is aimed at helping eye care professionals manage their online brand and reputation. With AMP’s reputation management, practices can monitor, manage and respond directly to incoming reviews or choose to have the ModMed AMP team do this on their behalf.

“The impression a practice makes online is vital to maintaining its reputation. But impressions don’t stop there,” said Dr. Michael Rivers, Director of Ophthalmology at ModMed. “Patients want a modern office experience with the ability to use the same technology they use in their daily life. From scheduling their own appointments to accessing medical records to making payments from their phone, there are many experiences patients have with a doctor’s office that make an impression, and our solutions help providers stay on top of these trends.”

In the ModMed ‘What Patients Really Think’ report, patients polled indicated that doctors’ offices are given, on average, four chances to make a good impression, and 9 in 10 place importance on their doctor using the latest technology.*

At this year’s AAO Annual Meeting, ModMed will showcase its digital tools and solutions aimed at helping the eye care community meet the evolving needs of patients, including:

A Modern Online Presence

With 69% of patients having indicated they place importance on the availability of a modern-looking website*, it is not only online reviews that providers should consider. The full ModMed AMP solution also includes digital marketing, website design & management and e-commerce that work together with reputation management to enhance the digital footprint for practices.

Fast & Easy Payments

Consider that 61% of patients place importance on being able to make payments easily when deciding to see the same doctor.* More importantly, 59% indicated they are more likely to pay a bill faster with an online option. ModMed® Pay offers multiple ways for patients to make payments online, by text or through a terminal at a doctor’s office. It also streamlines how a practice inputs and tracks medical transactions, helping operations run more smoothly for staff.

Patients Take Notice

More than half (54%) of patients strongly believe that their doctor seems more attentive since introducing new technology to their office. Whether offering online scheduling, using an iPad in the exam room or sending surveys following an appointment, modern technology delivers greater convenience and makes an impact. ModMed’s patient engagement tools connect seamlessly with ModMed Practice Management to help deliver a frictionless experience to patients. Consider that:

60% of patients are likely to select one doctor over another if able to make appointments online*

46% prefer their doctor use a tablet to take notes in the exam room

59% are likely to provide feedback via survey*

The ModMed team will demo these and other aspects of its solution at the AAO Annual Meeting in booth #4839 during exhibit hours on October 1-3 in Chicago.

To set up a time for a demo, please visit www.modmed.com/aao.

For more information about the ModMed® Ophthalmology suite, please visit ModMed at modmed.com/Ophthalmology.

1 Statistics referenced from ModMedⓇ 2022 Patient Experience Report: What Patients Really Think

*Data reflected is a combined stat of ‘very important’ and ‘somewhat important’ or ‘very likely’ and ‘somewhat likely’ to generally used terms ‘important’ or ‘likely’ respectively.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

