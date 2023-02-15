ModMed earns nine #1 rankings again in the 2023 Black Book survey

Health IT company takes home top rankings once more for specialty-specific EHR in dermatology, ENT, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Practice technology leader ModMed® announced today that nine of its specialty-specific electronic health record (EHR) systems ranked first on the Black Book™ Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions top EHR lists, including:





#1 Gastroenterology EHR — 13 consecutive years



#1 Dermatology EHR — 10 consecutive years



#1 Otolaryngology EHR — nine consecutive years



#1 Plastic Surgery EHR — eight consecutive years



#1 Ophthalmology EHR — seven consecutive years



#1 Orthopedic EHR — six consecutive years



#1 Pain Management EHR — three consecutive years



#1 Urology EHR — two consecutive years



#1 Podiatry EHR — two consecutive years

In addition, the ModMed allergy EHR ranked second on Black Book’s list after its first year in market.

ModMed also ranked #1 for integrated physician practice management, revenue cycle management, and electronic health records solutions for a fifth consecutive year and #1 for solo physician surgical practices EHR (all surgical specialties) for a fourth year in a row.

“We are thrilled again to receive the top ranking from Black Book across nine of our specialty-specific EHR solutions,” said Michael Sherling, MD, MBA, chief medical and strategy officer and cofounder of ModMed. “Our team is committed to improving our products with the latest innovations that help physicians save time and deliver quality care in today’s value-based industry. We look forward to continuing to develop new features that support the needs of our clients so that we continue to deliver customer delight.”

Black Book Research is recognized internationally for accurate, impartial customer satisfaction surveys. The research company offers the largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT. Each year, it conducts a six-month user poll to determine the highest ranked electronic health and medical record software systems. Over 800,000 EHR users were invited to participate in this year’s survey, and over 25,000 validated respondents shared their views.

“ModMed continues to be the top choice for surgeons, with proven solutions that are specialty- specific and integrated functionality that surgical practices need,” said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

For the full 2023 Black Book rankings, please visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

To learn more about the full suite of specialty ModMed EHR solutions, please visit www.modmed.com.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts, including ModMed. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publications and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, subscriptions, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls the vendors’ clients. Since 2004, Black Book has polled vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software and services sectors around the globe. The Black Book mission is to improve healthcare delivery by expanding stakeholders’ voices, from front-line employees, IT and financial managers, and clinical and nursing staff, through the C-suite and board, as well as healthcare consumers. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

