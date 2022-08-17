Mobility CG Approved as an Apple Authorized Reseller

Approval allows Mobility CG to further support the global business community

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apple–Mobility CG, a leading enterprise managed mobility solutions provider, today announced that it has been approved an Apple Authorized Reseller. This approval allows Mobility CG to sell a full lineup of popular Apple® products including iPad® mobile digital devices, MacBook® computers, Apple Watch® wrist wearable devices and other Apple products and accessories.

Mobility CG’s team of experts help enterprises select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging and warehousing. The addition of Apple products expands the company’s product offerings that supports the global business community.

“Our status as an Apple Authorized Reseller is a reflection of the company’s significant growth and our team members’ expertise and commitment to quality,” said Mike McGuire, CEO of Mobility CG. “The addition of Apple products further expands our portfolio and enables us to support businesses utilizing the Apple ecosystem to connect people and deliver value across their operations.”

Outsourced managed mobility solutions help businesses optimize costs and deliver savings that are often not achievable with in-house solutions. Mobility CG’s managed mobility solutions are integrated with cellular and wireless connectivity to support enterprise mobile environments from device acquisition, carrier interaction, deployment and ongoing management. In addition to phones, tablets, computers and accessories, Mobility CG also supports a full lineup of routers to provide business internet services to companies.

Businesses interested in working with Mobility CG should contact sales@mobilitycg.com or visit www.mobilitycg.com to learn more or get started.

About Mobility CG

Mobility CG provides managed mobility solutions to make it easy for companies to acquire, provision, secure and manage enterprise mobile devices in a connected world. Our team of mobility experts help enterprises select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging, warehousing. Our scale and expertise spans across all industries but we also offer tailored solutions to support the health care, transportation, hospitality, education, government and retail markets.

About Apple

