Mobile Experts Study Highlights Cost Savings for mmWave Technology for Private 5G Networks

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—MWC Las Vegas 2022 – Movandi, a leader in new 5G RF and millimeter-wave (mmWave) technologies and software, today announced the availability of a new whitepaper entitled “Making Private 5G Cost-Effective.” The white paper presents a recent study conducted by Mobile Experts Inc. comparing the viability of in private wireless networks of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), distributed antennas systems (DAS), and mmWave networks. The study concludes that, for high capacity cases, mmWave networks offer the lowest cost, fastest deployment, easiest RF planning and the highest level of scalability in high-data-rate environments. Download the Mobile Experts white paper here.

Mobile Experts comprises a team of industry professionals headed by founder and chief analyst Joe Madden, who has more than 30 years of experience in wireless communications. A previous Mobile Experts white paper released last year, “Repeaters Cut 5G mmWave Costs in Half,” validated that Movandi’s 5G mmWave platform can reduce the cost of deploying 5G solutions by about 52 percent.

The Mobile Experts study examines an industrial IoT application in which robotic welding machines are deployed in a 40,000-square-foot factory based on a high-capacity scenario with 30 robots and a low-capacity scenario with three robots. Each robot is controlled with an 8K resolution video camera requiring 40 Mbps throughput per camera (totaling 2.4 Gbps total capacity for the 30-robot scenario). The study compared private networks based on CBRS using small cells, DAS technology and mmWave networks, assessing their cost effectiveness and scalability in the two robotic welding scenarios.

In the low-capacity, three-robot scenario, the CBRS solution was the most cost-effective option, followed by mmWave and DAS (the most expensive option in both scenarios). In the high-capacity, 30-robot scenario, the mmWave solution was by far the most cost-effective solution even though the hardware itself was more expensive. This conclusion is important because it demonstrates that as capacity requirements increase, the cost of mmWave networks decreases. As the complexity and performance of industrial IoT applications increases to meet the needs of Industry 4.0, private network requirements will scale rapidly, making the use of mmWave networks a necessity.

The white paper provides a detailed network cost analysis and explains how Movandi’s unique approach is uniquely suited for industrial IoT and many other private network applications. Movandi’s mesh networking capabilities are based on 5G mmWave chipsets, RF power amplifiers, multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antennas, BeamXR smart repeater modules, and BeamX algorithms and software.

“Numerous studies by wireless experts verify that Movandi’s mmWave technologies dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of providing 5G connectivity in virtually any operating environment, and they do so at an overall cost reduction of about 40 percent,” said Reza Rofougaran, CTO and co-founder of Movandi. “The Mobile Experts study clearly demonstrates the cost benefits of mmWave technology in a challenging industrial environment in which scalability to higher data rates and more equipment are critical factors.”

