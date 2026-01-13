MOBE Expands Whole-Person Care with Sidekick Health to Deliver a First-of-its-Kind Full-Risk Platform for Multiple Chronic Conditions

MOBE, a whole-person health company, announced a partnership and investment in Sidekick Health, a digital therapeutics leader, to deliver integrated support to help individuals, health plans and employers address the growing burden of multiple chronic conditions.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chronic diseases are the leading cause of illness, disability and death in America, and more than 75% of U.S. adults now manage one or more chronic conditions, totaling over 90% of the entire annual health care spend in the country. To better support these individuals—and help health plans and employers improve outcomes and control rising costs—MOBE today announced a partnership and strategic investment in Sidekick Health, a leading digital platform for multi-condition and medication support. The partnership will expand MOBE’s whole-person model and enhance its delivery of personalized, clinically supported condition management for populations with Multiple Chronic Conditions (MCC).

As the number of people managing MCC grows, traditional single-condition point solutions are struggling to meet the complexity of a patient’s needs, resulting in perpetual medical trend increases for health plans and employers. People juggling several chronic conditions across multiple clinical programs face a confusing, disconnected experience that leads to low engagement, prolonged symptoms and uncontrollable health care costs.

By combining MOBE’s human-led care with Sidekick Health’s advanced digital tools, this partnership will help participants manage multiple chronic conditions by adding condition-specific digital experiences, behavioral science, and real-time nudges to motivate participants alongside personalized coaching and medication support. Together, the companies expect to drive sustained engagement and measurable health improvement for participants while reducing total cost of care for health plans and employers.

“It’s not easy to manage one disease, let alone several. People need comprehensive, whole-person solutions that support their full health picture. Together with Sidekick Health, MOBE can address the complexities of MCC care and medication management, offering personalized support that improves quality of life and drives down costs,” said Tim Lacy, president of MOBE.

Sidekick Health’s digital platform supports more than 20 chronic conditions, including hypertension, obesity, diabetes, arthritis, breast cancer, Crohn’s disease, menopause, mental well-being and more. Its evidence-based programs deliver deep engagement, medication and treatment adherence through gamification, adaptive learning and behavioral reinforcement.

Results from Sidekick Health’s condition programs, observed by partners and an internal unpublished analysis, include up to:

39% reduction in emergency room admissions

90% self-reported adherence in members who set up medication reminders

25% reduction in disease symptoms

For health plans and employers, benefits of the relationship between MOBE and Sidekick Health include:

A single platform versus multiple point solutions that lack condition integration

Sustained medical cost reductions of more than 20% per active participant

Wider savings opportunities through coverage of a broader base of health conditions

Guaranteed cost-of-care savings

By integrating Sidekick Health’s digital platform into MOBE’s program, participants will gain:

Integrated MCC and medication management

250+ possible digital missions, deployed based on participant behavior and clinical needs

In- app tracking for symptoms, energy levels, sleep, nutrition, activity, and medication adherence

tracking for symptoms, energy levels, sleep, nutrition, activity, and medication adherence Anytime, anywhere access to digital guidance between human-led coaching sessions

“Sidekick Health and MOBE are closing the gaps left by single-condition apps, combining multi-condition care and integrated medication support with the intent to improve long-term outcomes, reduce cost of care, and improve quality of life. This partnership will enable health plans and employers to deliver a coordinated, personalized, and effective care experience,” said Travis Parkinson, president of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Sidekick Health.

While human-led guidance remains the cornerstone of MOBE’s model, Sidekick Health’s platform extends the reach of MOBE’s clinical and non-clinical specialists, creating a continuous support ecosystem that reinforces daily behaviors, medication routines, and treatment goals—critical for complex MCC populations.

About MOBE

MOBE is a whole-person health company dedicated to helping individuals live healthier and happier lives through personalized, evidence-based clinical and non-clinical interventions. Combining advanced data analytics, one-on-one health guidance and digital tools, MOBE empowers individuals to optimize their physical health, mental well-being, and medication management. MOBE partners with employers and health plans to reduce health care claims costs by an average of 7.5% in the first year while enhancing participant satisfaction and well-being. Learn more at mobeforlife.com.

About Sidekick Health

Sidekick Health is a digital health innovation company offering a uniquely broad portfolio of digital health and therapeutic programs across oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, women’s health, and inflammatory conditions. Sidekick’s solutions engage and empower people to improve health outcomes and quality of life. Sidekick works with health insurers, including leading national US health plans, and global pharmaceutical companies, and develops fully regulated prescription digital therapeutics — prescribed by over 17,000 physicians — designed to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical efficiency, and reduce the cost of care. Learn more at sidekickhealth.com.

