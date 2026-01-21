MNTN To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 10, 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), a technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the close of the US markets on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. MNTN management will host a live webcast to discuss the results and provide a business update on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: The live webcast, pre-registration for the event, and any related materials can be accessed from both the Quarterly Results and the Events & Presentations page of the MNTN investor relations website.

A replay of the webcast will also be accessible through the MNTN investor relations website shortly following the call and will be available for at least seven days.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com/.

Investor Relations

ir@mountain.com



Media

press@mountain.com