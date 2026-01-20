MNTN Named to Ad Age’s 2026 Best Places to Work for the Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), the technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, has been named one of the 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Ad Age revealed the rankings for Ad Age Best Places to Work on Jan. 20 on AdAge.com with a profile on each of the 50 winners.

MNTN stands apart by showing that the Hardest Working Software in Television™ is built by one of the hardest working and empowered teams in the industry. A third straight year on Ad Age’s Best Places to Work list reflects MNTN’s ability to sustain an exceptional people-first culture while rapidly scaling and innovating as a category leader.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to be recognized as one of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year,” said Anna McMurphy, Chief People Officer at MNTN. “This recognition reflects the consistency of our culture and the trust we place in our people to do their best work. We’ve built an environment where ownership is encouraged, ideas are valued, and impact is visible – and that is what continues to power our innovation and growth.”

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. “They’re investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility and building cultures that support both performance and retention.”

The 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work honors 50 companies that distinguished themselves over the past year as the advertising and marketing industry navigated economic uncertainty, shifting brand priorities and the growing integration of artificial intelligence across the business.

The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (20% of the score).

Ad Age produced the 2026 Best Places to Work in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com/.

